The name of Taiwanese American Tim Wu (吳修銘), a Columbia University professor set to join US President Joe Biden’s administration, has significance for Taiwan, family friends said, as they recalled time spent with Wu’s father, Alan Wu Ming-ta (吳明達), in the US and Canada during the 1970s.
On March 5, Biden nominated Tim Wu, a second-generation Taiwanese American, to be his special assistant for technology and competition policy.
Alan Wu named his eldest son “Tim,” an acronym for “Taiwan independence movement,” said Strong Chuang (莊秋雄), former chairman of World United Formosans for Independence (WUFI)-USA.
With roots in Tainan, Alan Wu graduated from National Taiwan University medical school, obtained a doctorate at the University of Toronto in Canada, and became a medical researcher.
While in Canada, he married Gillian Wu (nee Edwards), whose family had emigrated from the UK when she was a child.
She is a prominent immunologist and is known for being York University’s first female dean of science and engineering.
Chuang said that he and Alan Wu were classmates at Chang Jung Senior High School in Tainan, but went their separate ways during their university studies.
“Separately, Wu and I went to the US for graduate studies in 1971... One day, George Chang (張燦鍙), who at the time was head of United Formosans in America for Independence, asked me to organize the annual meeting for the Taiwanese independence movement at Ohio State University,” Chuang said. “It was quite a surprise for me to see Alan Wu there. It was then that I learned we had the same political spirit.”
While studying in Canada, Alan Wu became chairman of WUFI-Canada and was placed on the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime’s blacklist, which prohibited him from returning to Taiwan, Chuang said.
Alan Wu died of a brain tumor in 1980 at the age of 42, he said.
In 2014, when Tim Wu ran as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of New York, he explained the meaning of his name and recounted his father’s activism in the Taiwanese independence movement, Chuang said.
“It was the reason many overseas Taiwanese activists named their sons ‘Tim’ during that era,” he said. “I also named my son ‘Tim,’ when he was born in 1971.”
Former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said that he and Alan Wu became good friends in Canada.
Tsai said that they would gather with other Taiwanese activists in the Toronto area to discuss the future of Taiwan.
“We talked about Taiwan’s political situation: pushing for a directly elected president, achieving the lifting of martial law and rescuing political prisoners incarcerated by the KMT,” Tsai said. “Alan Wu mostly sat there and listened, not speaking much.”
“But he was always there when we needed a hand or a cash donation,” added Tsai, president of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance.
In 1979, then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) made his first trip to Washington, and the Taiwanese community rallied in protest, Tsai said, adding that Alan Wu was in a group that took an overnight bus to reach Washington in time.
He also gave a lot of support when overseas Taiwanese groups launched a letter campaign to demand that the KMT release political prisoners, Tsai said.
“At the time, we were all poor Taiwanese students in the US and Canada — none of us had much money — but when the groups asked, Alan Wu never hesitated to donate for the cause,” he said.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
High-school enrollment has plummeted by nearly 200,000 students over the past nine years amid a falling birthrate, threatening to close more than 100 private schools over the next five years, Ministry of Education data showed. The number of high-school students last year was 609,745, compared with 809,188 in 2011, data showed. The ministry said that the figure is likely to fall even further to 553,000 by 2026. Despite this decline, the number of schools during the nine-year period increased from 491 to 513, leading to record-low average enrollment. Public schools enrolled 22.8 percent fewer students over the period, from 1,616 to 1,248 per school. Private
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from