KMT calls on Facebook not to meddle

By Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) yesterday called on Facebook not to “interfere in Taiwan’s politics,” after the platform suspended the account of an environmental campaigner for a “violation of community standards.”

Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng’s (潘忠政) Facebook account was temporarily suspended on Sunday for sharing a post about former Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that reportedly made allegations about Wang’s sexuality.

Pan said he shared the post after Wang accused him of corruption, which Pan said was not true.

From left, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Jennifer Chen, Cheng Li-wun and Alex Fai hold a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

Although Wang on Sunday said that he had reported Pan’s account, Fai and other KMT members said that the suspension was the result of efforts by the “1450.”

The term “1450” has been used, often sarcastically, by some people, including Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), to refer to online critics as people who have been paid by the DPP to do so.

The KMT regrets the suspension, Fai said, adding that he hoped Facebook would “carefully review its decision.”

KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) said the party would collect evidence proving that the DPP was involved, and would “file a report with prosecutors and the Control Yuan.”

“The whole country is concerned about the referendum to protect the algal reefs, which shows that everyone wants to discuss the protection of the ecosystem,” she said. “A healthy democracy is a place where people can discuss public policy.”

Facebook said in a statement that the post contained language of a sexual nature involving minors, which was the reason for the 30-day suspension.