An amendment proposed by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) would allow a new parent to take partially paid leave for a full year.
Under the current law, in families with two incomes, each parent can apply for half a year of leave at 60 percent of their regular salary, or one parent can apply for one year of leave, but they would only receive 60 percent of their salary for the first six months.
Wan has proposed amending the Employment Insurance Act (就業保險法) to allow one parent to take a year of leave at 60 percent of their regular salary.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Since 2009, only 18.1 percent of dual-income families have applied for one year of leave, Wan said, adding that it is evidence that the current policy does not meet the needs of most families.
“It is not easy raising kids, and most families today are dual-income households, but of the 616,958 dual-income families that had babies last year, only 136,476 applied for one year of leave,” she said.
To receive the full benefits of the current policy, which aims to divide the responsibility of childcare, men are also required to stay at home with their children, she said.
However, over the past 10 years, only 17 percent of new fathers have applied for partially paid leave, showing that the policy is ineffective, she said, adding that in most cases, families receive less income than they would otherwise have been entitled to.
“The low birthrate is a national security problem. The government cannot afford to be rigid in its policies. It is better to loosen the regulations and let couples decide themselves who will take leave,” she said.
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from
The Taipei High Court yesterday ruled that Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙) must pay NT$14.01 million (US$496,087) in compensation and funeral expenses over the 2018 murder of a woman at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei. Chen, now 40, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of rape and murder in the first ruling by the Taipei District Court in August 2019. However, the High Court upheld the murder conviction in April last year, but reduced the sentence to life in prison, citing Chen’s turning himself in and cooperating with the investigation. Chief Judge Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said that evidence and witness testimony
Taiwan’s representative office in New York has lodged a protest with the UN over a map published by one of its agencies that shows Taiwan as part of China. The Women in Politics 2021 map, published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UN Women, shows the political participation rate of women in countries around the world, with Taiwan color-coded in red, the same as China, and the combined rate listed at 24.9 percent. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York wrote that the map flagrantly excluded Taiwan and disregarded its hard-won