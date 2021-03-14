Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said.
While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said.
Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at the area’s several schools and universities with a total of more than 100,000 students, Chen said.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
“We are planning a management system for market vendors. The system would include a designated area for their stalls,” he said, adding that it would also include measures to increase pricing transparency.
To raise the area’s appeal to visitors, the system would set a standard for ventilation systems at food stalls and require that trash bins be installed, Chen said.
The main reasons for the weak business in the area are the high rents — generally more than NT$100,000 per month for a storefront — and the reputation of the area for overcharging tourists, Chen said.
To address the issue, the city has held four seminars for business owners on strategies to refocus their operations, Taipei Office of Commerce Director Kao Chen-yuan (高振源) said.
It is also working with the businesses to promote the area for domestic tourism, he added.
There are 84 businesses remaining in the area, and foot traffic on the busiest days is 70 to 80 percent of pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels, Shilin Night Market Development and Promotion Association director Su Wen-shan (蘇文山) said.
In the past, most businesses in the area sold souvenirs or traditional Taiwanese snacks to tourists, or offered services such as foot massages, but many of them have begun to focus on products and services for students, he said.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
People under the age of 29 are largely averse to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as a result of its actions, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) survey released yesterday showed. The release of the survey coincided with the end of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) first year in office, it said. Among those surveyed, 52.2 percent said they felt that the KMT’s referendum drive on banning imports of US pork products containing ractopamine was for its “political benefit.” Asked what they thought about recall drives initiated by KMT members, 60.4 percent of respondents said they felt the drives would cause a rift in
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from