The Taichung City Government and the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Water Resources Agency are to hold a joint water shortage drill tomorrow, as it aims to prepare city residents to deal with possible water shortages.
The decline in water levels nationwide due to a lack of rainfall has led to increasingly dire water shortage situations across the nation, prompting Taichung’s response.
The drill would focus on establishing temporary water stations and systems that would guarantee that hospitals have emergency access to water, as well as filtering water sourced from construction sites, the city government said.
Photo: Chang Hsuan–che, Taipei Times
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the city government would work with local industries that use a lot of water to scale down use, while opening 72 underground water sources at construction sites.
Starting on Feb. 1, industrial water use has been reduced, while companies that continue to use a lot of water have been subject to weekly monitoring to clamp down and conserve water, the city government said.
The city government also announced that 20 swimming pools across the city would be temporarily closed, adding that it is also making available water at six water recycling centers for cooking and general-purpose cleaning.
The Water Resources Agency has provided a mobile water filtration device that would help filter water from industrial plants for public use, Lu said, adding that the device should be operational next month and is to provide about 500 tonnes of clean water daily.
The city government would also place reverse osmosis water filtration devices at construction sites by the end of the month, Lu said, adding that each device is expected to provide 15 tonnes of potable water per day.
The city government urged residents to observe water-use guidelines and to use potable or tap water for cooking and drinking, and reclaimed water for general-purpose cleaning.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
People under the age of 29 are largely averse to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as a result of its actions, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) survey released yesterday showed. The release of the survey coincided with the end of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) first year in office, it said. Among those surveyed, 52.2 percent said they felt that the KMT’s referendum drive on banning imports of US pork products containing ractopamine was for its “political benefit.” Asked what they thought about recall drives initiated by KMT members, 60.4 percent of respondents said they felt the drives would cause a rift in
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from