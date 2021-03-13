Palau pitches snorkeling to Taiwan

‘TRAVEL BUBBLE’: Tourism operators in the nation might offer tours to more destinations after they are certified pandemic-safe, a Palau tourism official said

Staff writer, with CNA





Attractions in Palau such as the “Milky Way” and “Clam City” snorkeling spots are to be among designated tourist sites for visitors from Taiwan, in a “travel bubble” encompassing the two nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Palau Visitors Authority (PVA) Taiwan office director Alex Lei said yesterday.

Lei made the statement after reports of major progress on a plan to ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions between the two countries last week.

To prepare for the travel bubble, the PVA has compiled a list of hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions that meet its pandemic-control requirements, Lei said.

Tours for Taiwanese visitors would be limited to the listed locations, he said.

“No visits are allowed to places that are not on the list,” Lei said.

However, the list includes major tourist sites such as the snorkeling spots known as Milky Way and Clam City, even though the number of visitors to each location would be limited, he said.

More sites might be included later, as they get certified by local authorities as pandemic-safe, Lei said.

Asked about reports that only a five-day tour at a price of NT$80,000 would be offered, Lei said that tourist agencies would likely respond to demand for tours at different prices.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is in talks with the Palauan government on the travel bubble, which might be implemented late this month.

Palau, one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, has not had any confirmed cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.