The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19.
According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines.
Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
Among those who identified themselves as KMT supporters, 42 percent were willing to receive Chinese-made vaccines.
However, the percentage fell to about 6 percent among the respondents who identified themselves as DPP supporters.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has said that Taiwan will not import COVID-19 vaccines from China, citing a lack of data on their efficacy and safety, as well as legal restrictions.
However, some KMT members, including former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), have called on the DPP government to accept Chinese vaccinations.
The survey revealed that 76.1 percent of the respondents supported President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) remark that Taiwan is willing to push for meaningful cross-strait dialogue on the basis of equal footing “as long as Beijing is willing to resolve antagonism.”
“Taiwan also hopes that once the COVID-19 pandemic is properly contained, people on both sides of the [Taiwan] Strait can resume normal exchanges,” Tsai said at a national security meeting last month.
Speaking at a news conference to reveal the survey results, Taiwan Society of International Law deputy secretary-general Lin Ting-hui (林廷輝) said the poll shows that a majority of Taiwanese support resuming cross-strait dialogue, despite Beijing’s hostility toward Taipei.
“Beijing should take this opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taipei,” Lin said.
The survey was conducted on Friday and Saturday by telephone interviews among Taiwanese aged 20 or older, collecting 1,069 valid responses, the association said.
It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Separately yesterday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, said an imported case of COVID-19 has been confirmed — a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who had been working in Honduras since May 2019.
She developed nasal congestion in January and tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6.
She was isolated at home until Feb. 19 and tested negative four times during the period, he said.
She returned to Taiwan with a friend on Feb. 21 and stayed at a quarantine hotel after arrival. She tested positive in a paid test at a hospital on Monday, after completing quarantine, Chuang said.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center