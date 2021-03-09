On International Women’s Day yesterday, a group of legislators and civil groups called for the swift passage of a suite of legislation to address stalking, workplace harassment and revenge pornography, which are languishing in committee.
Although Taiwan is a world leader in gender equality, many women still encounter sexual harassment and gender-based violence, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
After identifying what they see as the main threats to women in Taiwan, Fan said that she and her colleagues drafted three bills as “arrows” to take down the “three great beasts.”
Photo: CNA
However, the draft “stalking harassment prevention act,” “regulations on preventing the unauthorized dissemination of private images” and an amendment to the Gender Equality in Employment Act (性別工作平等法) are still awaiting committee review by the legislature.
Issues such as stalking and harassment urgently require a legal framework, while victims of “revenge porn,” in which perpetrators disseminate intimate images or video footage without permission, need official support, DPP Legislator Tang Hui-jen (湯蕙禎) said.
DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) called on the Executive Yuan to offer counterproposals to the three bills, and on legislators to deliberate on bills that have already passed the first reading.
Wu said she is in an “abusive political relationship” with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), who is calling for her removal, showing that harassment takes all forms.
Lo has initiated a petition to recall Wu over her support for easing restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine.
The nation has 47 female lawmakers, comprising more than 40 percent of the total, but there is still room for improvement in other workplaces, DPP Legislator Chuang Ching-cheng (莊競程) said.
For example, the challenges his wife faced at work before and after having a child are unfathomable to most men, he said, adding that creating a more equitable environment for parents is of the utmost importance.
DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said that as Taiwanese society continues advancing, discussion about gender is expanding beyond the male-female binary to consider the treatment of gender minorities.
Garden of Hope Foundation chief executive Wang Yue-hao (王玥好) expressed hope that the bills would be passed soon to raise awareness about these emergent issues.
In addition, the Gender Equality in Employment Act has been on the books since 2002, but has never effectively addressed power imbalances or allowed for investigations into employers, Wang said.
Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation chief executive Tu Ying-chiu (杜瑛秋) spoke in support of legislation to combat the unauthorized distribution of intimate images.
The many victims of this form of gender violence suffer greatly at the hands of not only their abusers, but also from societal judgement, Tu said.
Many abusers are also repeat offenders, Tu added, urging the Executive Yuan to quickly propose its own version for consideration so that a law could be passed soon.
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center