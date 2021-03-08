Keelung Islet to be opened to tourism next week amid high domestic demand

By Lin Hsin-han and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) would be opened to tourism early this year, the Keelung City Government said on Saturday, citing high demand from domestic tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The islet, which is known for its lighthouse and walking trails, is a short ferry ride from three locations in the city, it said.

It is normally opened to tourism in summer, but this year, it would open on Monday next week and stay open until Oct. 31, the city government said.

Keelung Islet is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City Government

The volcanic islet has igneous rock formations and a diverse vegetation, it said.

“In the spring and summer the islet is covered in Easter lily blossoms, which give way to golden spider lilies in the fall,” it added.

The islet was closed to visitors for a year in 2019 during renovations to its walking trails and reopened in July last year.

The city would allow 1,200 visitors to the islet each day, it said, adding that those who want to visit can book a spot using the city’s tourism Web site.

Visitors can board a ferry at the city’s Bisha Port (碧砂港), the Keelung Harbor Marina (小艇碼頭) or Bachihmen Port (八尺門漁港), Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said.

Visitors can choose a two-hour trip or a three-and-a-half-hour trip to the islet, she added.

Aside from its lighthouse, visitors to the islet can see abandoned military facilities, including a tunnel and a pillbox, a monument for fallen soldiers and an old temple, she said.

“Those visiting in May or June can also see the Easter lilies in full bloom, and those who visit in September or October can see the island’s golden spider lilies blossoms,” she said.

The early opening of the islet is the first in a series of plans to promote domestic tourism to the city this year, she said.

Keelung would also promote visits to Fairy Cave (仙洞巖) — a natural sea cave in the city’s Jhongshan District (中山) — the Cave of Buddha’s Hand (佛手洞), the scenic Waimushan (外木山) coastal area and Cingren Lake (情人湖), among other sites, she added.

“Those returning to Bisha Port from their trip to the islet might consider visiting the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, while those returning to Bachihmen Port might want to check out the Agenna Shipyard Relics,” she said.