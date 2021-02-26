DPP suspends lawmakers over vote on pork imports

PARTY DISCIPLINE: The three lawmakers were suspended for one year, which might be extended by another three years if they defy orders again

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday suspended the memberships of three lawmakers who bucked the party line by abstaining from a floor vote on allowing imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine in December last year.

The DPP Central Review Committee imposed one-year membership suspensions on Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬), Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) and Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), and fined them NT$30,000 each.

If any of the three again defies orders to vote along the party line, they would be suspended for another three years, which would disqualify them from party primaries for the duration of the suspension.

Democratic Progressive Party disciplinary committee head Kang Yu-cheng talks to reporters outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The ruling, which is final and takes immediate effect, passed by a committee vote of five to three.

When asked about the decision, Chiang said that effectively regulated food imports would be safe, and although he agrees that Taiwan needs to open up its trade with the US, the government is rushing the public into accepting its policies when more patience is needed.

Party discipline is necessary, he said, adding that he accepts the review committee’s ruling.

As of press time last night, Lin and Liu had not responded to requests for comment.

Liu, who represents Yunlin’s second electoral district, is expected to run for county commissioner next year.

Committee chairwoman Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成) said that she “does not know” when the DPP is supposed to nominate a candidate for Yunlin County commissioner and that the committee’s only concern was selecting a fair suspension period.

While several committee members previously demurred to punish the lawmakers on procedural grounds, the party’s legislative caucus has addressed those concerns with a brief, which convinced the committee that it had the standing to move forward with a vote, she said.

A party member present at the proceedings said on the condition of anonymity that the committee had the option of suspending their memberships by one to three years.

Committee member Hsu Chao-shing (許昭興) proposed to give the lawmakers a formal warning; Lin Bao-hsing (林寶興) proposed a six-month suspension; Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) proposed a one-year suspension with conditions; Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) proposed a one-year suspension with no conditions; and Chen Kun-jung (陳坤榮) proposed a one-year-suspension and removal from the party upon a second infraction, the party member said.

Chang Chih-hao said he agreed with the committee that the lawmakers be given a chance to improve.

Liu’s political hopes in Yunlin hinge on the party appointing a candidate for the Yunlin Commissioner election, a party source said on the condition of anonymity.

His eligibility to appear on the ballot of a primary election would be irrelevant if the party appoints him as the uncontested nominee, the source said.

However, if the party nominates a candidate through a contested primary, the timing of the election would decide Lin Shu-fen’s political future, as his membership — and therefore his eligibility to take part in primaries — will not be restored until March next year, the source said.

Another party insider, also commenting on the condition of anonymity, said that an extended three-year suspension would be catastrophic for the lawmakers, as they would be unable to appear on the DPP ballot for their re-elections.