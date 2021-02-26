The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday suspended the memberships of three lawmakers who bucked the party line by abstaining from a floor vote on allowing imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine in December last year.
The DPP Central Review Committee imposed one-year membership suspensions on Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬), Chiang Yung-chang (江永昌) and Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), and fined them NT$30,000 each.
If any of the three again defies orders to vote along the party line, they would be suspended for another three years, which would disqualify them from party primaries for the duration of the suspension.
Photo: CNA
The ruling, which is final and takes immediate effect, passed by a committee vote of five to three.
When asked about the decision, Chiang said that effectively regulated food imports would be safe, and although he agrees that Taiwan needs to open up its trade with the US, the government is rushing the public into accepting its policies when more patience is needed.
Party discipline is necessary, he said, adding that he accepts the review committee’s ruling.
As of press time last night, Lin and Liu had not responded to requests for comment.
Liu, who represents Yunlin’s second electoral district, is expected to run for county commissioner next year.
Committee chairwoman Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成) said that she “does not know” when the DPP is supposed to nominate a candidate for Yunlin County commissioner and that the committee’s only concern was selecting a fair suspension period.
While several committee members previously demurred to punish the lawmakers on procedural grounds, the party’s legislative caucus has addressed those concerns with a brief, which convinced the committee that it had the standing to move forward with a vote, she said.
A party member present at the proceedings said on the condition of anonymity that the committee had the option of suspending their memberships by one to three years.
Committee member Hsu Chao-shing (許昭興) proposed to give the lawmakers a formal warning; Lin Bao-hsing (林寶興) proposed a six-month suspension; Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) proposed a one-year suspension with conditions; Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) proposed a one-year suspension with no conditions; and Chen Kun-jung (陳坤榮) proposed a one-year-suspension and removal from the party upon a second infraction, the party member said.
Chang Chih-hao said he agreed with the committee that the lawmakers be given a chance to improve.
Liu’s political hopes in Yunlin hinge on the party appointing a candidate for the Yunlin Commissioner election, a party source said on the condition of anonymity.
His eligibility to appear on the ballot of a primary election would be irrelevant if the party appoints him as the uncontested nominee, the source said.
However, if the party nominates a candidate through a contested primary, the timing of the election would decide Lin Shu-fen’s political future, as his membership — and therefore his eligibility to take part in primaries — will not be restored until March next year, the source said.
Another party insider, also commenting on the condition of anonymity, said that an extended three-year suspension would be catastrophic for the lawmakers, as they would be unable to appear on the DPP ballot for their re-elections.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
Authorities in Taiwan and the US recently busted an international prostitution ring, and arrested three Taiwanese allegedly involved in trafficking women from Taiwan to the US and other countries. The Criminal Investigation Bureau in September last year received information from the American Institute in Taiwan on Taiwanese women allegedly involved in prostitution in the US, Lee Yang-chi (李泱輯), an officer in the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division, told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. The bureau’s investigation led to the detention of three Taiwanese in Taipei earlier this month, including the alleged ring leader, a 31-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林), Lee