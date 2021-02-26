COVID-19: Five new imported cases reported

ASYMPTOMATIC: Five women provided a negative test at the airport, tested negative after quarantine, but tested positive seven days later, according to the CECC

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 yesterday, all of them female migrant workers from the Philippines, bringing the total to 951 since the pandemic began, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The five women, aged 20 to 40, arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 3, with all of them providing a negative test report and not showing any symptoms, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the center’s head, told a media briefing in Taipei.

They were tested for COVID-19 upon completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine on Tuesday last week, with all of the results negative.

They conducted a further seven days of self-health management at a dormitory and took self-paid tests on Tuesday, the results of which came back positive yesterday, Chen said.

Nineteen people have been identified as having come into contact with the five asymptomatic cases, Chen said, adding that all of them have been asked to undergo self-health management.

To date, Taiwan has reported 951 cases of COVID-19, of which 835 have been classified as imported.

Of the total, 906 people have recovered, nine have died and 36 remain in hospital, CECC statistics showed.

In related news, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is to deliver a report on the government’s vaccination scheme among other issues today, as the new legislative session begins.

Su’s report is to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The report was sought by opposition lawmakers during previous cross-caucus negotiations, Democratic Progressive Party caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said, adding that hopefully, lawmakers would pose questions rationally and allow the administration to provide more explanations.