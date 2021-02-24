Rainfall in spring is expected to be normal or less than usual, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that the average temperatures from next month to May would be normal.
Bureau data showed that Taiwan was under the influence of cold waves for eight days from December last year to last month, more than the average of three-and-a-half days, Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.
Three cold waves from the end of December to the middle of last month contributed to last month’s lower average temperature, but the average temperatures in December and this month were normal or warmer than usual, Lu said.
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times
Winter rain fell mostly in the northeast, while there was less rain than normal along the west coast and in the southeast, Lu said.
In particular, rainfall in the regions south of Hsinchu County was only 30 to 60 percent of the usual average, he added.
As for the weather in spring, Lu said that atmospheric data collected from the central and east equatorial Pacific show that the La Nina effect is weakening, and the weather is expected to return to normal in summer.
Historic data showed that next month’s rainfall is likely to be less than normal as it comes after a La Nina year, Lu said, adding that since 2000, rainfall and the number of rainy days in March and April have tended to be less than normal.
“We estimate that rainfall in March and May will be normal, but lower than average ... in April. Average temperatures from March to May are generally expected to fall within the normal range, although we have detected signs that there would be slightly below-average temperatures in April,” Lu said.
As La Nina’s effect on the nation has changed over the years, the bureau would closely monitor atmospheric data and provide weather updates to the public and Water Resources Agency, he said.
Asked about the amount of rain in the plum rain season, which generally lasts from May to June, Lu said that the bureau has not gathered much data on it.
However, he said that in the past few years there has not been significant rainfall until the second half of May.
Cold air masses might still arrive next month, he said.
People should remain vigilant about rapid weather changes, as they happen frequently in spring, when highs could reach 30°C during the day, but drop below 20°C at night, Lu said.
Fog would appear along the west coast, as well as in Kinmen and Lienchiang counties in March and April, he said.
As for the weather on 228 Peace Memorial Day on Sunday, Weather Forecast Center specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said that a northeast monsoon would arrive on Friday and continue to affect the nation until Saturday.
Showers are forecast in the north and east, on the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan on Saturday, she said.
Rain would ease when the monsoon weakens on Sunday, Wu said, adding that sunny skies are forecast for all regions except eastern Taiwan.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,