Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday announced a bid to retain his post, citing the need for a “kingmaker” to choose the most suitable candidate to win the 2024 presidential election.
As party chairman, with the ability to influence policies, Chiang said that he hoped to represent the party’s younger members and change the public’s perception of the KMT from being a rigidly hierarchical party run by older politicians.
Chiang was clear about not running for president in 2024, saying that he believed the party chair should not entertain thoughts of running for president.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
However, people are free to have their own opinion, he added.
Chiang said that he stepped up, choosing to shoulder the responsibility of leading the party when it was at its lowest after last year’s presidential election, fully aware that he would face criticism for promoting change.
Over the past year, the KMT has weathered numerous issues — including the recall of former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), re-elections for Kaohsiung mayor and city council speaker, recall motions for independent Kaohsiung city councilor Huang Chieh (黃捷) and former Democratic Progressive Party Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇), and protests over the importation of US pork with traces of ractopamine — but they have made the party stronger, Chiang said.
Wang was recalled as Taoyuan city councilor, while Huang remains a Kaohsiung city councilor.
The party’s long history does not mean it should be old and decrepit — it must rather change with the times, as it has done many times in the past, Chiang said, citing the reforms introduced by then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in 1986.
The party must change from within as it is challenged from without, and areas such as its cross-strait policy, its policy to foster younger members, and improvements to party finances and organization all need to change, Johnny Chiang said.
The party must acclimatize itself to being in the opposition and be closer to the people, as well as familiarizing itself with technology, he added.
Younger members need to have a say in KMT policies, as the younger generation is the future of the party, he said, citing his being featured on Time magazine’s second annual “TIME100 Next” list — which recognizes “emerging leaders who are shaping the future” — as a way of encouraging younger members to step to the fore.
The KMT chairperson election is to take place in July.
Johnny Chiang defeated former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) in the party’s chairperson by-election on March 7 last year. The election filled the vacancy left by Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who stepped down after the party’s losses in last year’s presidential and legislative elections.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday visited the Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), vowing to unify the party and return it to power in 2024. Ma worshiped and gave red envelopes to temple visitors at the invitation of KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), who is also the temple’s chairman. Jiang and Jaw joined Ma at the temple, and their interactions were closely watched by the news media, as Jaw last week announced his bid to enter the KMT’s