Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday appointed Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) as the Executive Yuan’s new spokesman, a position that had been vacant for nearly three months after former spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) stepped down amid controversy.
Ting resigned in November last year after sparking an uproar over his claim that an award-winning beef noodle store in Taipei was serving pork containing ractopamine — an allegation that proved to be false.
Earlier that same month, media reports said that Ting’s office had produced online propaganda to attack opposition parties.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Su has high hopes that Lo, a renowned lawyer, would be able to unite the various ministries’ spokespersons to deliver a clear and concise message, as well as help simplify and explain legal matters to the public, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) told a news conference after a regular Cabinet meeting in Taipei.
Lo’s ability to deliver government policies clearly and his professional skills make him exceptionally qualified for the position, and his appointment would help the Executive Yuan communicate its policies to the public, Democratic Progressive Party caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said.
A Cabinet spokesperson represents the government and is responsible for delivering its policies to the public, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said.
Many have left the post, either because they were forced to quit or left of their own volition, because they failed to be effective communicators of government policy, triggering a public backlash, he said.
While congratulating Lo Ping-cheng on his appointment, Chiang said he should work on implementing what President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has pledged to do — facilitate negotiation between the government and the public, especially on issues such as the import of pork containing ractopamine residue.
Taiwan People’s Party caucus deputy convener Ann Kao (高虹安) said that with his background in law and as a staunch supporter of human rights, Lo Ping-cheng was a good choice to help bridge communication between the Executive Yuan and the Legislative Yuan on constitutional amendments and human rights issues.
However, he should also bear in mind the circumstances that led to his appointment as spokesman, she said, adding that he and his staff should strive to be politically neutral and avoid attacking the opposition.
