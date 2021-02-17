People returning from a long holiday might experience fatigue, insomnia, drowsiness and a poor appetite, a psychiatrist has said, offering tips on avoiding post-holiday syndrome following the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday.
Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital psychiatrist Chang Chun-hung (張俊鴻) said that many of his patients have asked him why their health and mood seem to worsen after a long vacation, even though they spent their time relaxing.
The way people spend their holiday often plays a critical role, Chang said.
Many people eat and drink more than usual, and stay up late watching television or playing games, which can destabilize their blood sugar levels and circadian rhythms, he said, adding that this can induce anxiety and irritability.
People with post-holiday syndrome might also experience body aches, a rapid heartbeat, tightness in the chest, headaches, anxiety, inattention, irritability and mild depression, he added.
To avoid the syndrome, people should plan their schedules for before and after the holiday, and maintain regular necessary tasks, Chang said.
Those who need to take medication should continue to do so on a regular schedule and not skip any doses, he added.
People should engage in leisure activity in moderation, and spend at least a half-day before the end of the holiday to stabilize their mood, he said.
Chang recommended six psychiatric techniques to ease back into daily life:
People can talk about their feelings with friends or family, plan for their next vacation or recall happy memories to encourage themselves to keep moving forward, he said, adding that they should get enough sleep, avoid eating or drinking too much, and regularly engage in moderate exercise.
If symptoms persist after trying these techniques, they should consult a psychologist or psychiatrist, Chang said.
