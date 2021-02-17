With several foreign performers having canceled trips to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwanese musicians who live abroad have been presented with more opportunities to perform in the country.
One such musician is German-based conductor Yang Su-han (楊書涵), who returned to Taiwan late last month for a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra after Enrique Mazzola was unable to travel for the March 6 concert.
Yang, the first-prize winner at the Grzegorz Fitelberg International Competition for Conductors in 2017, is joined by Swiss-born Taiwanese cellist Yang Wen-sinn (楊文信) — no relation — who is scheduled to headline another concert on March 12.
Photo courtesy of Yang Su-han via CNA.
It would be Yang Su-han’s first time conducting the orchestra, which is to perform the originally planned pieces, including Antonin Dvorak’s Othello Overture, Op. 93; Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s Cello Concerto in C minor, Op. 43; and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 at the National Concert Hall in Taipei.
While many foreign performers have been unable to visit Taiwan because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals, Yang Su-han told the Central News Agency during his quarantine that “the isolation is actually good for someone preparing for a concert, because one can be more focused.”
Yang Wen-sinn is to perform five pieces of chamber music alongside guest violinist Richard Lin (林品任) and members of the orchestra at the National Concert Hall in Taipei.
The March 12 concert was changed to a chamber performance after conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya and pianist brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen pulled out.
Lin, who is based in the US, returned to Taiwan last year and has since given several performances.
Meanwhile, violinist Ray Chen (陳銳) has performed in up to two concerts a month since returning to Taiwan to open the orchestra’s 2020-2021 season in September last year.
Pianist Kit Armstrong (周善祥), who has British and Taiwanese parents, completed five recitals in December last year and has since played in seven performances across Taiwan, with the eighth announced on Monday — a performance at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on March 7.
The organizer of the recitals, Blooming Arts, attributed the musician’s successful tour to his talent and good luck, as the company picked up venue slots that were vacated by foreign artists canceling performances.
‘PAINFUL DECISION’: Only seven players were willing to stay on the national team, which is not enough to fulfill FIBA’s requirement of 10 national team members Taiwan’s basketball association, the CTBA, yesterday withdrew from the third-round qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup in Doha after failing to assemble the minimum number of players required. The association said in a statement that the formation of the national team was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. P.League+ players drafted by the association had quit the national team, it said, adding that several Super Basketball League players dropped out of training due to injuries and other personal issues. Only seven players were willing to stay, which does not meet the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) requirement of having at least 10
‘PARROTING CHINA’: The WHO served as a puppet for China and it is complicit in Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan, two Republican US senators said in a news release Two US senators on Tuesday introduced a WHO accountability bill, seeking to withhold US funding until the organization reforms its leadership and accepts Taiwan as a member state. US President Joe Biden has since his inauguration on Jan. 20 signed a flurry of executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO, reversing former US president Donald Trump’s decision last year. A WHO task force probing the origins of COVID-19 in China on Tuesday wrapped up its investigation with no breakthroughs, although it ruled out a theory that the novel coronavirus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory. “The mission of
GOLD CARD HOLDERS: Taiwan’s ‘safety’ and ‘normality’ while many countries have adopted lockdown measures have become reasons for moving here, foreigners said The number of recipients of Taiwan’s employment gold card, a special work and residency permit for highly skilled foreign workers, surged last year, reflecting the nation’s attractiveness as a safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Official figures showed that last year, 1,399 foreign nationals received the card that serves as a work permit, resident visa, alien resident certificate and re-entry permit. That represented a sharp increase from 358 in 2019 and 188 in 2018, the year when the National Development Council launched the Employment Gold Card system to attract foreign professionals. The Gold Card system is open to foreign workers
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km