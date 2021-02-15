Most people associate the Legislative Yuan with its debating chamber — a room synonymous with political power, interparty strife and Taiwanese democracy.
Pictures of lawmakers engaged in violent brawls or sending pig intestines flying on the chamber’s carpeted floor have been splattered across newspapers and screens at home and abroad. There have also been defining moments like Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s “I am Taiwanese” speech, which he delivered on Sept. 1 last year during a six-day visit.
Yet for all the hullabaloo and excitement that the main chamber projects, it is just one of the many pieces that make up the sprawling complex serving as the workplace of hundreds of staffers, lobbyists, reporters and police officers.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
One of the lesser-known parts of the Legislative Yuan is a bustling, makeshift market just a few steps from the debating chamber.
It is a shabby, enclosed hallway lined on one side with the security chief’s office and drivers’ lounge, and on the other with a beauty salon, florist, juice stand, barbershop, laundry and shoe repair services.
The barbershop counts among its past clients former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), who told reporters before ending his 44-year tenure as a lawmaker in January last year that it was one of the places he would miss the most after leaving office.
Along the various storefronts, folding tables are set up for a rotation of vendors to sell fruits, vegetables, pastries, plants and other merchandise.
In the back of the hall, there is a mini-mart stocked with items such as umbrellas, snacks and bottled drinks.
While the household products it carries — including toothbrushes, shampoos and canned fish — seem out of place in an office-based establishment, they might be justified by the overnight occupations that lawmakers and protesters have in the past organized when the legislature was in session.
Around the corner from the indoor bazaar is Kang Yuan (康園), a Cantonese-inspired restaurant that serves as the legislature’s canteen and provides an events room where lawmakers host guests.
It is known for its affordable prices — the buffet on the first floor costs NT$65 per person — and traditional banquet favorites like Dongpo-style braised pork belly and deep-fried duck with taro paste.
Positioned around the restaurant are large posters of the chamber building’s facade for tourists to photograph and pose in front of.
Although the two police officers standing guard outside its street-facing side might suggest otherwise, the restaurant’s general manager, Tsai Tsung-lung (蔡宗龍), said Kang Yuan is accessible to anyone with a reservation.
The restaurant attracts many of its customers through word of mouth, he said, adding that the popularity of its pickled cabbage has helped spread the word.
People often wonder if they would meet lawmakers at Kang Yuan and his answer would be: “Of course,” said Tsai, who described the Legislative Yuan as “the people’s palace.”
While he has grown accustomed to seeing lawmakers around the place, it is a unique experience for first-time visitors, he said.
Another rarely discussed part of the Legislative Yuan is the Parliamentary Library, which is housed inside a dingy basement in the Chun-hsien Building (群賢樓).
Smaller than the average municipal public library branch and producing a distracting hum, its physical presence appears less functional than symbolic.
Parliamentary Library data show that in December last year it recorded just 894 visits, but about 1.03 million online searches of its digital database.
Nevertheless, the saving grace of the brick-and-mortar library is a limited, but curated collection of books and periodicals on subjects ranging from politics, economics and law to gender issues, healthcare and the environment.
‘PAINFUL DECISION’: Only seven players were willing to stay on the national team, which is not enough to fulfill FIBA’s requirement of 10 national team members Taiwan’s basketball association, the CTBA, yesterday withdrew from the third-round qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup in Doha after failing to assemble the minimum number of players required. The association said in a statement that the formation of the national team was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. P.League+ players drafted by the association had quit the national team, it said, adding that several Super Basketball League players dropped out of training due to injuries and other personal issues. Only seven players were willing to stay, which does not meet the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) requirement of having at least 10
‘PARROTING CHINA’: The WHO served as a puppet for China and it is complicit in Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan, two Republican US senators said in a news release Two US senators on Tuesday introduced a WHO accountability bill, seeking to withhold US funding until the organization reforms its leadership and accepts Taiwan as a member state. US President Joe Biden has since his inauguration on Jan. 20 signed a flurry of executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO, reversing former US president Donald Trump’s decision last year. A WHO task force probing the origins of COVID-19 in China on Tuesday wrapped up its investigation with no breakthroughs, although it ruled out a theory that the novel coronavirus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory. “The mission of
GOLD CARD HOLDERS: Taiwan’s ‘safety’ and ‘normality’ while many countries have adopted lockdown measures have become reasons for moving here, foreigners said The number of recipients of Taiwan’s employment gold card, a special work and residency permit for highly skilled foreign workers, surged last year, reflecting the nation’s attractiveness as a safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Official figures showed that last year, 1,399 foreign nationals received the card that serves as a work permit, resident visa, alien resident certificate and re-entry permit. That represented a sharp increase from 358 in 2019 and 188 in 2018, the year when the National Development Council launched the Employment Gold Card system to attract foreign professionals. The Gold Card system is open to foreign workers
‘DIFFICULT’ DIPLOMACY: Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang said the party hopes for substantial breakthroughs in the global space Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged Taipei and Beijing to seek opportunities to resume official dialogue and normal people-to-people exchanges. His comment on Facebook came after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) remarked on national security at the Presidential Office in Taipei. “We have also noticed that President Tsai has in recent speeches tried her best to show goodwill to the other side” of the Taiwan Strait, Chiang wrote on Facebook. “The KMT continues to welcome remarks that would help melt the ice for cross-strait reconciliation,” he added. As Lunar New Year celebrations begin, Chiang said that “the ruling parties on both