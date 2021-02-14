People walk along the Taiping Suspension Bridge in Chiayi County on the second day of the Lunar New Year yesterday.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Taipei Times
‘PAINFUL DECISION’: Only seven players were willing to stay on the national team, which is not enough to fulfill FIBA’s requirement of 10 national team members Taiwan’s basketball association, the CTBA, yesterday withdrew from the third-round qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup in Doha after failing to assemble the minimum number of players required. The association said in a statement that the formation of the national team was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. P.League+ players drafted by the association had quit the national team, it said, adding that several Super Basketball League players dropped out of training due to injuries and other personal issues. Only seven players were willing to stay, which does not meet the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) requirement of having at least 10
‘PARROTING CHINA’: The WHO served as a puppet for China and it is complicit in Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan, two Republican US senators said in a news release Two US senators on Tuesday introduced a WHO accountability bill, seeking to withhold US funding until the organization reforms its leadership and accepts Taiwan as a member state. US President Joe Biden has since his inauguration on Jan. 20 signed a flurry of executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO, reversing former US president Donald Trump’s decision last year. A WHO task force probing the origins of COVID-19 in China on Tuesday wrapped up its investigation with no breakthroughs, although it ruled out a theory that the novel coronavirus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory. “The mission of
STAYING ALERT: Some people reported receiving as many as a dozen earthquake warning messages, which the Central Weather Bureau said was due to an error A magnitude 6.1 earthquake yesterday struck off Taiwan’s east coast at 1:36am, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher could occur in the next three days. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the bureau’s Seismology Center showed that the epicenter was 85.1km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 112km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was level 4, which was felt in Yilan and Miaoli counties. Level 3 intensity was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu and Hualien counties. Taipei and Taichung, as well
GOLD CARD HOLDERS: Taiwan’s ‘safety’ and ‘normality’ while many countries have adopted lockdown measures have become reasons for moving here, foreigners said The number of recipients of Taiwan’s employment gold card, a special work and residency permit for highly skilled foreign workers, surged last year, reflecting the nation’s attractiveness as a safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Official figures showed that last year, 1,399 foreign nationals received the card that serves as a work permit, resident visa, alien resident certificate and re-entry permit. That represented a sharp increase from 358 in 2019 and 188 in 2018, the year when the National Development Council launched the Employment Gold Card system to attract foreign professionals. The Gold Card system is open to foreign workers