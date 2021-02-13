With more people hitting the road during the Lunar New Year holiday, transportation authorities issued reminders for people traveling with pets on what types of animals are allowed on public transportation and how they can be transported.
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) allows cats, dogs, rabbits, small aquatic animals and birds, but they must be brought onboard in a sturdy carrier that does not leak and measures no more than 55x45x38cm, it said.
The carrier must be kept under the passenger’s seat at all times during the trip, it said, adding that wheeled pet carriers for cats and dogs are allowed if they are not more than 55x45x38cm.
Photo: Taipei Times
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp allows dogs, cats, turtles, rabbits and small aquatic animals on board its trains, if they are in a sturdy carrier with a maximum size of 55x45x38cm and does not leak, it said.
However, the animal must not cause noise, foul smells, or pose a public health or safety risk, it said, adding that permits are required to transport other types of animals.
Taipei Rapid Transit Corp follows similar rules on pet carrier sizes, and owners must ensure that the animal’s limbs, tail or wings do not protrude from the container, and that the pet does not stink.
Each rider is permitted to carry only one container, it said.
Those with large animal carriers measuring up to a combined length, width and height of 210cm can take their pet onboard after purchasing a special one-way MRT ticket for NT$80, which can be purchased at any station along the Red Line except Taipei Main Station or Daan Station, it said.
Station staff will provide entrance to and exit from the departing and arrival stations through service gates at the ticket booths, the company said.
Small pet birds are allowed on the MRT, but live agricultural birds, such as geese, turkeys, chickens and ducks, are not allowed, it said.
Riders with pets must keep their pets with them at all times, and should not obstruct walkways with their carrier or place it on a seat, the company said.
Taipei eBus said that passengers taking public buses in New Taipei City and Taoyuan are also required to have their pets in sturdy containers measuring no more than 55x45x40cm.
Each passenger is allowed to bring one pet carrier aboard, it said.
Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp said passengers can take carriers with a maximum size of 220cm, adding that the animal’s limbs, tail and wings may not protrude from the enclosure.
