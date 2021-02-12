With the Lunar New Year holiday a traditional time for feasting, health experts advised people to avoid overindulging in meat and other food that are high in cholesterol or which might react adversely with their medication.
Chi Mei Hospital has over the past few years seen an increase in the number of people whose medical condition worsened during the Lunar New Year period, said Chiu Wan-chun (邱婉君), a pharmacist at the hospital’s Department of Pharmacy.
Citing an example, Chiu said that one elderly woman with atrial fibrillation had been managing her condition by taking anticoagulants, but had poor results on a blood test taken after the holiday.
Photo: Taipei Times
The woman had consumed more than her usual amount of vegetables — including spinach, lettuce and asparagus — which are rich in vitamin K, Chiu said.
However, people with arrhythmia usually take medication, such as warfarin, to inhibit the generation of vitamin K, and the woman’s diet over the holiday had directly affected the drug’s efficacy, Chiu said.
Some traditional medicinal herbs, such as Salvia miltiorrhiza, or red sage, and Angelica sinensis, can increase blood flow throughout the body, but pose a risk of hemorrhage for people with atrial fibrillation if taken in large quantities, she said.
People do not have to avoid certain types of foods altogether, Chiu said, adding that taking everything in moderation is key.
As long as patients maintain the same level of intake for certain foods, they should be fine, she added.
Family members should also be alert to possible symptoms of stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, such as nerve disorders, falling unconscious, numbness on one side of the body, or hemorrhage, and should immediately contact the doctor or pharmacist they regularly visit, Chiu said.
Chen Chih-hsiang (陳至翔), a physician at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital’s gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary department, cautioned people, especially the elderly, against binge eating during the holiday to avoid digestion problems.
Data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed that gastrointestinal disorders ranked first among the top 10 diseases reported by emergency rooms during the Lunar New Year holiday of 2019, with about 44,000 people seeking treatment.
In the week following the holiday, more than 280,000 people sought emergency care or outpatient services for gastrointestinal problems, the data showed.
While most elderly people follow regular routines, diets and exercises in ordinary times, they might indulge themselves a little by eating and drinking more during holiday gatherings, Chen said.
A sudden change in daily routine or dietary habits could cause digestive problems, he said.
As older people might have more difficulty chewing, they might swallow food without breaking them into smaller pieces, he said, adding that food that is greasy or rich in fiber is harder to digest.
Preparing too much food and repeatedly heating the dishes allow room for bacteria to grow, resulting in food poisoning, he said.
Food that is greasy could also stimulate one’s gall bladder, increasing the risk of inflammation of the bladder or pancreas, he said.
People should avoid consuming too much sticky rice cake and steamed sponge cake — which are commonly served during the holiday — as they are not easy to digest, he said.
‘PAINFUL DECISION’: Only seven players were willing to stay on the national team, which is not enough to fulfill FIBA’s requirement of 10 national team members Taiwan’s basketball association, the CTBA, yesterday withdrew from the third-round qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup in Doha after failing to assemble the minimum number of players required. The association said in a statement that the formation of the national team was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. P.League+ players drafted by the association had quit the national team, it said, adding that several Super Basketball League players dropped out of training due to injuries and other personal issues. Only seven players were willing to stay, which does not meet the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) requirement of having at least 10
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also
STAYING ALERT: Some people reported receiving as many as a dozen earthquake warning messages, which the Central Weather Bureau said was due to an error A magnitude 6.1 earthquake yesterday struck off Taiwan’s east coast at 1:36am, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher could occur in the next three days. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the bureau’s Seismology Center showed that the epicenter was 85.1km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 112km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was level 4, which was felt in Yilan and Miaoli counties. Level 3 intensity was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu and Hualien counties. Taipei and Taichung, as well
‘PARROTING CHINA’: The WHO served as a puppet for China and it is complicit in Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan, two Republican US senators said in a news release Two US senators on Tuesday introduced a WHO accountability bill, seeking to withhold US funding until the organization reforms its leadership and accepts Taiwan as a member state. US President Joe Biden has since his inauguration on Jan. 20 signed a flurry of executive orders, including one to stop the US’ withdrawal from the WHO, reversing former US president Donald Trump’s decision last year. A WHO task force probing the origins of COVID-19 in China on Tuesday wrapped up its investigation with no breakthroughs, although it ruled out a theory that the novel coronavirus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory. “The mission of