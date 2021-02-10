Ministry voices grief over passing of US lawmaker

‘STAUNCH FRIEND’: Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that US Representative Ron Wright voted in favor of several bills that promote Taiwan’s interests

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed grief over the death of US Representative Ron Wright, describing him as a staunch friend of Taiwan.

The Republican lawmaker, who had been battling lung cancer, died of COVID-19 on Monday at the age of 67, his office said in a statement.

He was the first sitting member of the US Congress to die of the disease.

US Representative Ron Wright is pictured in an undated photograph. He died on Sunday at the age of 67. Photo: AP

On Jan. 21, Wright announced that he had tested positive for the virus after coming into contact with a patient with COVID-19 the previous week, saying that he only had minor symptoms and had so far been in quarantine for six days, the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday.

The ministry has instructed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington to offer the condolences of the government and people of Taiwan to Wright’s family, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday.

Wright — “a staunch friend of Taiwan” — voted in favor of several bills that promote Taiwan’s interests, including the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, which instructs the US government to deepen trade and security relations with Taiwan, and support its efforts to expand diplomatic relations and international participation, Ou said.

The TAIPEI Act was enacted last year.

The congressman had also voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and for a bilateral trade agreement between Taipei and Washington, Ou said.

The ministry expressed its deepest sorrow over Wright’s death, saying that it would remember his contributions as a congressman to advancing Taiwan-US ties and his solid friendship with Taiwan, she said.

In December last year, Wright was one of 78 members of Congress who wrote to then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, calling for TECRO to be renamed the “Taiwan Representative Office” and departmental guidelines regarding dealings with Taiwan to be relaxed.

Before leaving his post last month, Pompeo lifted restrictions regarding Taipei-Washington interactions, which was considered by Taiwan to be a major diplomatic breakthrough.

The renaming of TECRO remains under discussion.