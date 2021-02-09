Law requires restaurants to install exhaust systems

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Large restaurants must install air filtration systems starting on July 1, the Environmental Protection Administration said on Sunday.

The new rules apply to restaurants of 1,000 ping (3,306m2) or more, or which have a seating capacity of 300 or more, the administration said, adding that it would affect 1,600 restaurants nationwide.

Restaurant owners must install the filtration systems by Feb. 1 next year, it said.

An extraction and air filtration system is pictured in a restaurant kitchen in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Government’s Department of Environmental Protection

The agency regularly handles complaints regarding restaurants that have poor ventilation, it said, adding that it drafted the law after consulting local governments.

“We are primarily focused on hotel restaurants, kitchens that serve conference halls, eateries in department stores and school cafeterias,” it said, adding that larger independent restaurants would also fall under the new rules.

In the special municipalities, district authorities would enforce the new rules, given the density of the cities, it said, adding that Taipei and New Taipei City would have their own special regulations.

Taipei would also require filtration systems in barbecue restaurants, restaurants with registered capital of NT$100,000 or more and those with a floor space of 100 ping or more.

New Taipei City would apply the law to barbecue restaurants, chain restaurants and those with a floor space of 100 ping or more.

Restaurants would need to have air collection and filtration systems installed within a specified distance from stoves and grills, the administration said.

Top-mounted and side-mounted exhaust hoods would need to operate at an air-collection speed of 0.5 meters per second and three meters per second, respectively, it added.