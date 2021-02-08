From yesterday to Lunar New Year’s Eve on Thursday, the Taipei Flower Market is to remain open around the clock, in response to heightened demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
A special fair focused on local produce is also to be held at the market until Wednesday, highlighting products with the Certified Agricultural Standards, Taiwan Organic, and Taiwan Agriculture and Food Traceability labels, as well as those with the Taiwan agricultural production traceability QR code, Taipei Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh (林崇傑) said yesterday.
Hung Tzu-chieh (洪子傑), an official at the Taipei Flowers Auction Co’s planning division, said that the market could this year supply up to 1 million batches of cut flowers, thanks to warmer weather in the past few weeks.
Photo: New Taipei City Agriculture Bureau via CNA
About 30,000 potted flowers would be on sale on each of the days ahead of the holiday, up 10 to 30 percent from last year, Hung added.
Prices might be about 10 percent higher than in the past few weeks due to higher demand, he said.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all vendors, staff and visitors must wear masks, Hung said, adding that people should visit during off-peak hours to avoid crowding.
The Taipei Weekend Flower Market would additionally open from 9am to 8pm from today until Wednesday and from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, Hung added.
The Banciao Flower Market in New Taipei City is also to remain open longer ahead of the holiday: until 10pm from yesterday to Wednesday and until 8pm on Thursday, the New Taipei Agriculture Department said.
Banciao Flower Market director Lin Chien-hung (林建宏) said that there was no significant price increase this year, with prices for potted orchids at NT$300 to NT$400.
As many events scheduled for the Lunar New Year holiday have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, agriculture department commissioner Lee Wen (李玟) yesterday encouraged people to buy flowers to decorate their homes and support to the flower industry.
Additional reporting by Yang Hsin-hui
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also