Flower markets in Greater Taipei extend sales hours

By Cheng Ming-hsiang / Staff reporter, with CNA





From yesterday to Lunar New Year’s Eve on Thursday, the Taipei Flower Market is to remain open around the clock, in response to heightened demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

A special fair focused on local produce is also to be held at the market until Wednesday, highlighting products with the Certified Agricultural Standards, Taiwan Organic, and Taiwan Agriculture and Food Traceability labels, as well as those with the Taiwan agricultural production traceability QR code, Taipei Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh (林崇傑) said yesterday.

Hung Tzu-chieh (洪子傑), an official at the Taipei Flowers Auction Co’s planning division, said that the market could this year supply up to 1 million batches of cut flowers, thanks to warmer weather in the past few weeks.

Potted plants are displayed at the Banciao Flower Market in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: New Taipei City Agriculture Bureau via CNA

About 30,000 potted flowers would be on sale on each of the days ahead of the holiday, up 10 to 30 percent from last year, Hung added.

Prices might be about 10 percent higher than in the past few weeks due to higher demand, he said.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all vendors, staff and visitors must wear masks, Hung said, adding that people should visit during off-peak hours to avoid crowding.

The Taipei Weekend Flower Market would additionally open from 9am to 8pm from today until Wednesday and from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, Hung added.

The Banciao Flower Market in New Taipei City is also to remain open longer ahead of the holiday: until 10pm from yesterday to Wednesday and until 8pm on Thursday, the New Taipei Agriculture Department said.

Banciao Flower Market director Lin Chien-hung (林建宏) said that there was no significant price increase this year, with prices for potted orchids at NT$300 to NT$400.

As many events scheduled for the Lunar New Year holiday have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, agriculture department commissioner Lee Wen (李玟) yesterday encouraged people to buy flowers to decorate their homes and support to the flower industry.

Additional reporting by Yang Hsin-hui