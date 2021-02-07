Alzheimer’s plans fail patients: experts

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: While all cities and counties have heeded the health ministry’s call for action, only seven have consulted with people affected, they said

By Lo Chi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Local governments should collect feedback from people with dementia and their family members to improve their recently instated action plans, as many of them would fail to adequately meet real needs, the Taiwan Alzheimer’s Disease Association said on Friday.

The association estimates that more than 290,000 people in Taiwan have dementia, although with the nation’s rapidly aging population, that number is expected to surpass 900,000 by 2065, with one case diagnosed every 40 minutes on average.

To ensure that services and resources are distributed well, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, in its “Dementia Plan 2.0” announced in 2017, instructed all local governments to create their own action plans by the end of last year.

Association president Lai Te-jen (賴德仁) was upbeat that all 22 governments met the goal, calling it a “major milestone” in dementia care policy.

Particularly encouraging was the emphasis on cross-departmental cooperation, Lai said.

All but two of the local governments created plans that involve more than one department, with some even including agencies that, for example, handle environmental protection, tourism, Aboriginal affairs or domestic violence, he said.

However, there is still room for improvement, Lai added.

Only eight of the governments gave detailed budgets, while only seven consulted with people with dementia and their family members, he said.

In addition, only some of the plans covered all seven of the ministry’s major policies detailed in the 2017 directive, Lai said, raising concern that they would not be able to meet the diverse needs of families affected by dementia.

The governments should quickly revise their plans to avoid harming the interests of this rapidly expanding group, Lai said.

As environment, culture and resources differ among regions, association secretary-general Tang Li-yu (湯麗玉) supported the development of local plans, but emphasized that the plans should use the ministry’s seven major policies as a guideline.

For instance, the plans should include a detailed budget, and a mechanism for management and communication that is re-evaluated annually, Tang said.

Policymaking should be undertaken by a cross-departmental working group led by the mayor or county counselor, and include people with dementia, their families and related organizations, as stipulated in this year’s update to the ministry’s plan, she said.

In addition, each local government should keep statistics and estimates on the population affected by dementia and available resources, Tang added.

Providing accessible care and creating a dementia-friendly environment are also the purview of local governments, she added.

As officials revise their action plans, Tang advised paying close attention to several issues:

First, budgets and implementation mechanisms should be precise and regularly communicated to the public, she said.

Second, efforts should be integrated across departments, she said.

Finally, community input should be sought to ensure that policies properly addresses real needs, she added.