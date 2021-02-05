The “Freeway 1968” app is to offer reduced services during the Lunar New Year holiday, with information on traffic on freeways and highways, and parking space availability in freeway rest areas, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
As many people are expected to travel during the holiday, the government is implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lin made the remarks when asked if the government would urge people to use the app over the holiday, as it did during the International Workers’ Day holiday last year.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday announced that traffic control measures would be imposed in 46 enclosed and open spaces in 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across the nation through Feb. 16 to reduce the risks of COVID-19 infections.
“After discussing the matter with the CECC, the ministry will not use the app to manage crowds in travel destinations this year. The app was developed by the Freeway Bureau to provide drivers with traffic information on freeways and highways,” Lin said.
“It would take at least two more weeks to upgrade the app’s functions, and it is already running at full capacity after the parking space function was added,” Lin added.
After last year’s Lunar New Year holiday, the ministry was criticized, as the app did not provide accurate information on crowding at more than 200 tourists sites.
Local government officials had asked for sites in their areas be removed from the app.
The ministry would coordinate with the Ministry of the Interior, the Council of Agriculture and other agencies to ensure that all travelers have easy access to the information they need, he said.
Lin encouraged travelers to use public transportation or drive on alternative routes, such as the Sibin Expressway (Highway No. 61) and the South Link Highway.
A cluster COVID-19 infection in a Taoyuan hospital does not seem to deter people from travel south to north, as more than 1,000 people have applied for government subsidies for travel in the northbound direction, Lin said.
Taiwanese aged 55 or older are eligible for the “Respect For Your Parents” program, which subsidizes hotel stay at NT$1,500 per night. The program, valid from Monday to Saturday next week, covers stays at designated hotels in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu city and county.
Many hotels in the areas also offer additional benefits, making the program even more attractive to holiday travelers, he said.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities