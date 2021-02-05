Freeway 1968 traffic app service reduced over holiday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The “Freeway 1968” app is to offer reduced services during the Lunar New Year holiday, with information on traffic on freeways and highways, and parking space availability in freeway rest areas, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.

As many people are expected to travel during the holiday, the government is implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lin made the remarks when asked if the government would urge people to use the app over the holiday, as it did during the International Workers’ Day holiday last year.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday announced that traffic control measures would be imposed in 46 enclosed and open spaces in 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across the nation through Feb. 16 to reduce the risks of COVID-19 infections.

“After discussing the matter with the CECC, the ministry will not use the app to manage crowds in travel destinations this year. The app was developed by the Freeway Bureau to provide drivers with traffic information on freeways and highways,” Lin said.

“It would take at least two more weeks to upgrade the app’s functions, and it is already running at full capacity after the parking space function was added,” Lin added.

After last year’s Lunar New Year holiday, the ministry was criticized, as the app did not provide accurate information on crowding at more than 200 tourists sites.

Local government officials had asked for sites in their areas be removed from the app.

The ministry would coordinate with the Ministry of the Interior, the Council of Agriculture and other agencies to ensure that all travelers have easy access to the information they need, he said.

Lin encouraged travelers to use public transportation or drive on alternative routes, such as the Sibin Expressway (Highway No. 61) and the South Link Highway.

A cluster COVID-19 infection in a Taoyuan hospital does not seem to deter people from travel south to north, as more than 1,000 people have applied for government subsidies for travel in the northbound direction, Lin said.

Taiwanese aged 55 or older are eligible for the “Respect For Your Parents” program, which subsidizes hotel stay at NT$1,500 per night. The program, valid from Monday to Saturday next week, covers stays at designated hotels in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu city and county.

Many hotels in the areas also offer additional benefits, making the program even more attractive to holiday travelers, he said.