US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain yesterday transited through the Taiwan Strait, a first for US President Joe Biden’s administration and for the year, official sources said.
The Ministry of National Defense in a statement confirmed the passage of a US warship believed to be conducting a routine navigation mission, but did not give details.
The government usually does not reveal the name of a US warship sailing through the Strait or its class.
Photo courtesy of US 7th Fleet’s Web site
The ship’s passage was “normal” and the military continues to monitor Taiwan’s air and sea space through “joint intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance measures,” the ministry said.
The US Navy Seventh Fleet later confirmed the statement, saying that the John S. McCain “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Feb. 4 (local time) in accordance with international law.”
“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Seventh Fleet said. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”
The John S. McCain was one of two warships to transit the Strait on New Year’s Eve last year when it was accompanied by another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Curtis Wilbur.
According to South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a platform run by Peking University’s Institute of Ocean Research, US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait 13 times last year, the highest number of operations in the Strait in 14 years.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities