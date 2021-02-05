Asia’s longest-surviving heart-transplant patient yesterday celebrated the 30th anniversary of her surgery at the hospital in Taipei where she received her new heart.
Lee Hsiu-ying (李秀英), 53, said that 30 years ago, she had a flu- triggered heart muscle disease and was rushed to Cheng Hsin General Hospital, which is known for its heart surgery expertise.
Learning that a transplant might be the only way to save her life, Lee’s father signed a surgery consent form, and on Feb. 4, 1991, a team led by cardiologist Wei Jeng (魏崢) performed the surgery.
Photo: CNA
Since the surgery, she has had to take medication to reduce her immune system’s ability to reject the transplanted organ, Lee said.
Over the past three decades, she has also had two types of cancer, but has never given up on life, she said.
“I can’t fail the expectations of the person who gave me my new life,” she said.
Wei said that he hoped Lee would outlive the longest-surviving heart transplant recipient in the world, who lived for 33 years following the surgery.
The survival rate for heart transplant patients is 70 to 75 percent after five years, falling to 50 percent after 10 years and 35 percent after 20 years, Wei said.
Over his decades as a cardiologist, Wei said the greatest challenge in his career has not been the surgeries, but the scarcity of donor hearts.
A total of 218 people are on the waiting list for heart transplants in Taiwan, according to the Taipei-based Taiwan Organ Registry and Sharing Center.
Only three people have received new hearts so far this year, its data showed.
Since its first heart transplant surgery in July 1988, Cheng Hsin General Hospital had conducted 537 such transplants as of the end of last month, hospital data showed.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities