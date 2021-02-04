Asset report highlights Wellington Koo, Wang Mei-hua

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Control Yuan in an asset declaration report issued on Friday last week detailed the wealth of certain high-ranking officials, including valuable property and artwork held by married couple Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and Wang Mei-hua (王美花).

The National Security Council secretary-general and minister of economic affairs own a mansion worth more than NT$130 million (US$4.58 million) in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), as well as nine other buildings and five plots of land, the 170th edition of the report showed.

Of the assets reported on Nov. 1 last year, three plots and two buildings in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山) are held in a trust.

From left, National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo and President Tsai Ing-wen attend a ceremony at the Investigation Bureau offices in Taipei on Jan. 7. Photo: Liao Chen-heui, Taipei Times

The couple also have NT$10.83 million in savings across 26 accounts and NT$229,728 in marketable securities.

Of particular note is NT$5.76 million in illiquid assets, including artwork by Yang Hsing-sheng (楊興生), Chang Jung-kai (張榮凱) and others.

Between them, Koo and Wang also have four luxury watches, one of which is worth NT$1.1 million, and two NT$670,000 memberships to a golf course in Taoyuan.

Despite their vast holdings, the couple only have NT$928,445 in debt incurred when they purchased the Beitou property in May 2017.

Deputy Minister of Justice Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲) and former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Huang Sue-ying (黃淑英) also stood out in the report for their 13 plots of land and four properties in Yunlin and Chiayi counties, with six plots and three properties held in trusts.

Between them, they have taken out 29 insurance policies, most of which are investment policies.

The couple also has NT$42.81 million in savings, NT$7.01 million in marketable securities, NT$8.63 million in illiquid assets and NT$4.63 million in domestic stocks for a net worth in excess of NT$60 million.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and his wife, Chang Hsi-yueh (張錫月), in 1993 bought a plot of land and two properties in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), which they supplemented in 2017 with three other plots and two properties in Taipei that are now held in a trust.

Together, they have NT$15.34 million in savings, but most noteworthy are their insurance policies, of which Hsu has seven and Chang Hsi-yueh has 34.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and his wife, Su Ju-yu (蘇如玉), own three properties and a plot of land in Wenshan purchased in 1999, as well as two plots in Changhua County’s Dacheng Township (大城) held in a trust.

The couple have NT$9.16 million in savings and NT$4,430 in marketable securities without any debt or investments, although Su also reported having NT$347,160 in US dollars and a vehicle worth NT$800,000.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and his wife, Chu Hsiao-mei (祝曉梅), own six buildings and a plot of land in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) purchased in 1998, in addition to two buildings and two plots in New Taipei City held in a trust.

The couple has NT$3.46 million in savings, while Chu also holds 4,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which were worth NT$2.53 million as of Tuesday, and a Lexus.

This year’s filing by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his wife, Chan Hsiu-ling (詹秀齡), shows a contraction of more than NT$5.41 million from 2019. The couple reported NT$26.31 million in savings, four buildings and 10 plots of land, with three building and five plots held in a trust.

Additional reporting by Chen Yun