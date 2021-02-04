Small parcels and express mail to US to cost more

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





People sending small parcels or express mail to the US would have to pay more in postage starting on March 8 due to a decrease in flights to the country and because the US Postal Service has raised delivery costs for small packages, Chunghwa Post said yesterday.

Airlines have since last year dramatically reduced international flights as many countries have imposed strict border control measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the postal company said, adding that this has caused air transport fees to major destinations during peak times to be four times higher than in 2019.

The US in July last year raised the delivery rates for small packages and announced that it would adjust the delivery charges for packages and express mail annually, Chunghwa Post said.

People visit a Taipei post office in an undated photograph. Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times

“For years, we have not adjusted postage for international mail and packages. However, the operational cost has drastically risen to the point that it has threatened the sustainability of the nation’s postal service,” the company said in a statement.

In view of rising operational costs, Chunghwa Post said that it would begin charging an emergency surcharge for international mail and packages, adding that any postage adjustment plan and the countries affected by it would be announced at least one month before the change takes effect.

Postage adjustments, which are calculated based on the number and weight of packages and mail, would mainly involve raising the price for lighter packages but reducing it for heavier packages, it said.

The new postage price for a small air parcel to the US, for example, would cost NT$130 if it weighs 100g or less, up from NT$53. However, the postage price for an air parcel weighing 500g would drop from NT$253 to NT$238.

Postage prices for mail and packages to be delivered through express services would increase across the board, with additional costs ranging from NT$100 to NT$500, depending on the weight, the company said.

For details about the new price scheme, visit Chunghwa Post’s Web site at www.post.gov.tw.