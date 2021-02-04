People sending small parcels or express mail to the US would have to pay more in postage starting on March 8 due to a decrease in flights to the country and because the US Postal Service has raised delivery costs for small packages, Chunghwa Post said yesterday.
Airlines have since last year dramatically reduced international flights as many countries have imposed strict border control measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the postal company said, adding that this has caused air transport fees to major destinations during peak times to be four times higher than in 2019.
The US in July last year raised the delivery rates for small packages and announced that it would adjust the delivery charges for packages and express mail annually, Chunghwa Post said.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
“For years, we have not adjusted postage for international mail and packages. However, the operational cost has drastically risen to the point that it has threatened the sustainability of the nation’s postal service,” the company said in a statement.
In view of rising operational costs, Chunghwa Post said that it would begin charging an emergency surcharge for international mail and packages, adding that any postage adjustment plan and the countries affected by it would be announced at least one month before the change takes effect.
Postage adjustments, which are calculated based on the number and weight of packages and mail, would mainly involve raising the price for lighter packages but reducing it for heavier packages, it said.
The new postage price for a small air parcel to the US, for example, would cost NT$130 if it weighs 100g or less, up from NT$53. However, the postage price for an air parcel weighing 500g would drop from NT$253 to NT$238.
Postage prices for mail and packages to be delivered through express services would increase across the board, with additional costs ranging from NT$100 to NT$500, depending on the weight, the company said.
For details about the new price scheme, visit Chunghwa Post’s Web site at www.post.gov.tw.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone