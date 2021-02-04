Almost 11,000 moved from HK to Taiwan last year

AFP, TAIPEI





Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory.

Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents.

However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che yesterday looks at part of the “Be Water, Be Fire, Be a Voice: Actions in the Everyday Ordinary” exhibition at Kaohsiung’s Pier-2 Art Center. The exhibition about the Hong Kong extradition protests, which opened on Saturday last week, closes on March 14. Photo: Kaohsiung City Government Bureau of Cultural Affairs via CNA

The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.”

The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) quoted unnamed sources as saying that the number of arrivals would have been higher if not for COVID-19 border restrictions.

Taiwan does not have an asylum or refugee law, nor does it accept refugee applications — fearful of a potential influx from China.

However, Hong Kongers can apply to live in Taiwan through other channels, including investment visas.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has vowed support for Hong Kong’s democracy movement and launched a new office last year to deal with Hong Kongers seeking to stay in Taiwan.