Liam kua (說唱) performer Yang Hsiu-ching (楊秀卿) and Neo-Classic Dance Company founder Liu Feng-hsueh (劉鳳學) yesterday were announced as the winners of the 40th National Cultural Awards.
Born in 1934 in then-Taipei County, Yang lost her vision as a child as a result of delayed medical treatment, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.
Raised by adoptive parents who were professional singers in Keelung, she began performing liam kua — a traditional art form that combines narrative singing with folk music — at the age of 11, it said.
Photo courtesy of the National Center for Traditional Arts
An adolescent Yang performed near Taipei Circle (臺北圓環) and would draw on her surroundings to create stories, it added.
She began recording programs in 1969 and, at the height of their popularity, they were broadcast by 53 radio stations, the ministry said.
Yang started teaching in 1983, and in 2010 established the King Yang Liam-Kua Group to pass down the traditional art form, it said.
She appeared in the 2017 film The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful (血觀音), and performed at the 2019 Presidential Office concert, it added.
Liu, who was born in 1925, learned classical ballet at an early age, before being exposed to Aboriginal dance in the 1950s, the ministry said.
She studied dance in Japan from 1965 to 1966, and in 1976 founded the Neo-Classic Dance Company, it said.
Liu in 1987 became the first person in Taiwan to earn a doctorate in dance, it added.
Liu has had a significant impact on dance education in Taiwan, and has contributed greatly to the development of its performing arts and culture, the ministry said.
Yang and Liu have previously been awarded the National Culture and Arts Foundation’s National Award for Arts, it said.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) called the two recipients to congratulate them on their achievement, it added.
“The outstanding performances of the two honorees in the fields of traditional art and performance have profoundly contributed to the promotion and exchange of our nation’s culture,” Lee said.
The National Cultural Award is the highest cultural honor awarded by the government.
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above