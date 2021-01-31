CECC expands subsidies for cases in cluster

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an expanded subsidy program for healthcare professionals and facilities that treated people linked to a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital.

The subsidy for treating a patient from the hospital includes NT$10,000 per day for each physician, NT$10,000 per shift for each nurse and NT$10,000 per month for each medical radiation technologist or infection control practitioner, the center said in a news release.

The subsidies would double the subsidies for care for a COVID-19 patient not linked to the hospital cluster, the National Health Insurance Administration said.

A sanitation worker wipes a window frame at Taoyuan General Hospital yesterday. Photo: CNA

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that healthcare professionals forced into home isolation would receive their salaries, as well as isolation or quarantine compensation, but only if it is their first time.

Sixty percent of the subsidies for healthcare facilities should go to healthcare professionals, social workers, administrative personnel, janitors and hospital employees who helped with COVID-19 prevention, Chen said, adding that the center would offer administrative guidance if the funds are unevenly distributed.

For healthcare facilities that treat a patient who is ordered to practice self-health management due to the Taoyuan cluster, 50 percent of their medical expenses would be provided, which should also go to employees involved in virus prevention efforts, the CECC said.

Clinics or hospitals that refuse to accept patients linked to the Taoyuan cluster risk sanctions for breaches of the Medical Act (醫療法), the center said.

An e-referral form should be submitted and the local health department informed when referring a patient for COVID-19 testing, it said, urging people to unite in the fight against the virus rather than conducting a “witch hunt” of people associated with the Taoyuan cluster.