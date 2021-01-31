Accusations of infringement of media freedom were leveled against Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) after a photographer sustained a head injury in a scuffle.
On Friday, Su was released on NT$10 million (US$351,964) bail after being detained for 179 days amid a corruption probe relating to a Pacific SOGO Department Store ownership battle.
Videos of the incident showed Su and men escorting him exiting the Taipei District Court amid a large media presence.
Photo: CNA
The footage appeared to show the escorts pushing their way through the throng, with people seen falling to the ground.
A photographer surnamed Fang (方), who sustained a cut to the head, said that he struck a TV camera as he fell.
Another photographer, surnamed Chao (趙), said that he was in the media scrum “when the group stumbled backward.”
“I jumped out of the way, but several journalists got knocked to the ground,” Chao said. “Some lost their glasses. I saw a broken pair after it was stomped on.”
Despite their injuries, with Fang bleeding profusely and several others bruised, they carried on with their work, Chao said.
Fang was treated by court officials before an ambulance took him to a hospital, Chao said.
The Taipei Judicial Journalists’ Association condemned Su.
“He got released on bail on Friday, but he chose not to abide by the already arranged route and did not restrain his escorts as they shoved members of the media, resulting in injuries,” the association said. “We deplore such violent actions, which infringe on media freedom and endanger journalists’ safety.”
“Journalists fell due to Su and his escorts’ deliberate and malevolent actions,” it said in a statement. “While journalists were moving backward, Su and his escorts moved forward aggressively, putting the journalists in harm’s way.”
“Su has been a lawmaker for many years and has a lot of experience with the media ... but he did not restrain his men, causing injuries,” it said.
The association said that Su and his escorts bear legal responsibility for the incident, and that Su should not make excuses, citing his remarks that the incident occurred because “too many journalists were there and we could not be responsible for their safety.”
