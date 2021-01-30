The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is to reinstate a ban on eating and drinking on public transportation from Monday, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, it said yesterday.
Those who contravene the ban, approved by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), face fines of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 (US$106 to US$528) under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), the ministry said.
It would soon put up notices about the ban at transportation venues, the ministry said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The ban applies to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) trains, but not tourist trains, it said.
Eating and drinking on buses, boats (excluding regular dining areas) and airplanes (excluding international flights), as well as at post offices, would also be prohibited, it said.
Those who need to drink water, take medication or breastfeed are exempt from the ban, but must put on masks after eating or drinking, it added.
At railway platforms and stations, passengers can remove their masks to eat, but only while practicing social distancing, it said.
In addition, the THSRC would only offer reserved seating from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, while the TRA would limit the number of standing passengers on intercity train services to no more than 15 per car, or about 120 per train, the ministry said.
The ministry would also order more frequent disinfection services at airports, railway and high-speed rail stations, highway and shipment services areas, and tourist spots, it added.
To prevent mass gatherings, the TRA and THSRC would halt or postpone rentals of public spaces, it said.
In other news, the Fisheries Agency yesterday announced draft rules to hold accountable operators of vessels flying flags of convenience for employees breaking quarantine rules.
The draft amendments to the Regulations on the Management and Approval of Foreign Flag Fishing Vessels Entering into Ports of the Republic of China (非我國籍漁船進入我國港口許可及管理辦法) would require the operators to monitor and manage the activities of their workers who enter Taiwan on their vessels, it said.
There are nearly 238 such vessels managed by Taiwanese, agency Deputy Director-General Lin Kuo-ping (林國平) said.
Sailors on these vessels can apply to enter Taiwan for ship maintenance or supplies, but they are still required to undergo 14-day quarantine or face fines of NT$100,000 to NT$1 million, he said.
Operators who fail to manage their workers face fines of NT$500,000 to NT$1 million, he added.
The amendments are in line with the CECC’s order that all government agencies clarify disease prevention rules, Lin said.
The changes are to take effect from late next month or early March, he said.
