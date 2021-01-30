The Judicial Yuan on Thursday forwarded the cases of six high-ranking judges to the Control Yuan for further investigation of alleged involvement in a corruption scandal centering on former Supreme Court judge Shih Mu-chin (石木欽) and Chia Her Industrial Co (佳和集團) president Weng Mao-chung (翁茂鍾).
The decision followed a lengthy session of the Judicial Evaluation Committee, which lasted more than seven hours.
Based on the findings of judiciary agencies, the committee said that six judges had committed serious transgressions in their alleged involvement with Weng while he was facing nine litigation cases in the 1990s.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The judges were accused of abuse of authority, conflict of interest, insider trading and bribe-taking.
The most severe cases were those of former Supreme Administrative Court president Lin Chi-fu (林奇福), former Supreme Court chief judge Yen Nan-chuan (顏南全) and former Tainan District Court judge Su Yi-chou (蘇義洲), as they had presided over litigation involving Weng, who received favorable rulings in those matters, the committee said.
Three others — former High Court chief judge Lin Chin-chun (林金村), and two former High Court Tainan Branch judges Tseng Ping-shan (曾平杉) and Chen Yi-chung (陳義仲) — did not preside over Weng’s cases, but were found to have attended dinners with him and received gifts, the committee said.
After confirming the results of previous investigations that had concluded that the judges had breached judicial ethics rules, the committee recommended that the Control Yuan render disciplinary measures. The committee also rescinded the “Judiciary First-Class Medal” awards previously conferred on Lin Chin-chun and Lin Chi-fu, the first time such an honor has been revoked, it said.
Responding to questions on the case, Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) yesterday said: “Each Control Yuan member has independent authority. As the judiciary is the nation’s gatekeeper in upholding justice, I believe each member will fully carry out their duty to safeguard justice to the very end.”
“The Control Yuan is the nation’s highest auditing agency, and within it, we set up the National Human Rights Commission in August last year. So it now also carries the important mission of promoting and protecting human rights,” she added.
Chen made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Control Yuan.
She lauded the agency for its digital transformation plan, which was on display at the event.
The plan aims to boost agency efficiency and enhance its digital facilities to improve communication and interaction with the public.
“This special exhibition is not just about looking back on the past, but also about working toward the future,” she said.
The exhibition runs until April 30.
