TECO closes LA center after staffer contracts COVID-19

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The Culture Center of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles is to be closed for two weeks after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The nine other staffers at the center have been ordered to quarantine at home while the office is disinfected by professional cleaners, it said, adding that it would not affect TECO operations, as the center is in a different building.

Documents can be mailed to the center or left in the mailbox to the left of the entrance, the center said.

The center’s address is 9443 Telstar Avenue, El Monte, California, 91731.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is in home quarantine, because she was one of three people who had contact with a staff member infected with COVID-19 at her office.

Hsiao is in good health and is working from home while in quarantine, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

Since Hsiao assumed her post in July last year, it is the second time she has had to quarantine at home because she was exposed to someone with COVID-19, the ministry said.