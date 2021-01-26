Hotels report a surge in room, dining cancelations

By Hsiao Yu-hsin, Tsai Tsung-hsien and Wang Shan-yan / Staff reporters





Except for Taitung, hoteliers across the nation have reported an increase in cancelations of room and dining reservations during the first weekend of the winter break, as the COVID-19 outbreak at the Taoyuan General Hospital spreads.

A hotel manager in Kenting, Pingtung County, surnamed Chu (朱), on Sunday said that his hotel had a booking rate of more than 90 percent prior to the Taoyuan outbreak, but many called the hotel over the weekend to cancel or postpone their reservations.

Hotels near the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in Chiayi County also saw their booking rate fall by 20 percent during the same period.

People walk along a sidewalk at Kenting Street Night Market in Pingtung County on Sunday evening. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times

Nantou County Department of Tourism said in a statement that hotels near Sitou National Forest Area and Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) reported an average cancelation rate of 20 percent, except for the Lunar New Year holiday period, adding that most of the cancelations came from tour groups.

The cancelation rate in hotels near Cingjing Farm (清境農場) in Taichung was about 10 percent.

Hotels in Taoyuan bore the brunt of the losses, as people have called to cancel room and restaurant reservations.

Most of the cancelations were for reservations for days before Lunar New Year’s Eve, Taoyuan Hotel Association chairman Chiu Chao-ching (邱照進) said.

Hotel Cozzi in Taoyuan said that many of its customers are concerned about the health risks of staying or dining in the hotel, despite the hotel’s assurances that it disinfects its premises four times a day.

About 20 percent of its corporate customers have postponed year-end banquets, it added.

Hualien Hotel Association chairman Chen Yi-fong (陳義豐) said that hotel reservations in Hualien from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 dropped by nearly 20 percent.

New Taipei City Hotel Association chairwoman Tseng Mei-chuan (曾美絹) said the outbreak at the Taoyuan hospital has disrupted travel plans for many families.

“In the past, nearly all rooms during the Lunar New Year holiday would be booked. However, as many travelers from the south have canceled their plans to travel north, the booking rate has slid to 40 to 50 percent,” she said.

In contrast, Taitung Visitors’ Association chairwoman Lucy Pan (潘貴蘭) said that booking rates for the county’s three-star and above hotels have risen significantly, as some tour groups have changed their travel plans from Pingtung to Taitung.

“Most of the tourist attractions in Taitung are outdoors, where people can view the sea and mountains, and enjoy fresh air,” Pan said. “Group travelers mainly stay in three-star hotels, whereas independent travelers mostly stay in five-star hotels. As such, we do not have many cancelations, even as the pandemic escalates.”

Additional reporting by Chen Feng-li, Wang Chun-chi and Chen Hsien-yi