Foundation calls for donations as virus halts fundraisers

By Yang Mian-chieh / Staff reporter





The Genesis Social Welfare Foundation yesterday called for greater public concern for people in vegetative states and their families, saying that nearly two-thirds of its nursing homes last year struggled to make ends meet.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the implementation of restrictions at nursing homes after the Lunar New Year holiday in January last year, the foundation has seen a decline in donations of supplies and money, it said in Taipei.

As the disease spread in March and April last year, many fundraising events that the foundation hosts with other groups — such as road running events, outdoor fairs and charity sales — were put on hold, the foundation said, adding that the cancelations greatly affected its income.

The pandemic has also reduced people’s willingness to go outside and led to store closures, it said.

Not only have people donated fewer receipts, but the number of collection points is also decreasing, it said.

The foundation said that 11 of its 17 nursing homes for patients in vegetative states nationwide last year did not have enough income to cover their expenses for the first time in more than 30 years.

The nursing homes are worried that the situation would repeat this year, it said.

Due to the pandemic, the foundation did not hold any large banquets this year, instead collecting supplies and red envelopes, and delivering them to people’s homes, it said.

However, many companies prefer to sponsor tables at banquets, it said, adding that a company that would have sponsored a table for NT$5,000 (US$176.17) might only make a NT$1,000 donation.

The nursing homes affiliated with the foundation serve more than 800 people in vegetative states nationwide, it said, adding that they have an annual budget of more than NT$1.1 billion.

They are facing a challenge, it said, urging companies and the public to help as the Lunar New Year approaches.