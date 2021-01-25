Taipei 101 lit up in show of solidarity with Japan

Staff writer, with CNA





The iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper on Saturday night began displaying LED messages of friendship and support for Japan, as the 10-year anniversary of a devastating earthquake that hit Japan approaches.

The building flashed rotating messages in Chinese, such as “Japan-Taiwan friendship,” “Year of 2021,” “Peace and Blessings,” “Tokyo Olympics,” “Wish You Well. Go! Go! Go!” and “We Will Work Hard Together.”

Ten other messages, chosen from among public submissions were to appear last night.

The message “Japan-Taiwan friendship” is displayed on Taipei 101 on Saturday. Photo: CNA

The messages are among a series of activities leading up to the 10-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, said the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), which organized the display of the messages.

Among those who attended the light-up ceremony were association representative Hiroyasu Izumi, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁) and Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), as well as weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) and swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎), who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Speaking at the event, Izumi said that Taiwan did not hesitate to help Japan in the wake of the magnitude 9 earthquake in the seabed off Miyagi Prefecture.

Taiwan’s aid brought a bright light to Japan, just as the messages on Taipei 101 do, he said.

Displaying the messages on an iconic Taiwanese landmark demonstrates to the world cooperation and solid friendship between the two countries, he added.

In a video message, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Taiwanese always remember how Japan has lent the nation support during its times of need.