The undersea lair of a giant worm that ambushed passing marine creatures 20 million years ago has been uncovered by fossil hunters.
Researchers believe the 2m-long burrow found in ancient marine sediment housed an prehistoric predator that burst out of the seabed and dragged unsuspecting animals down into its lair.
The creature may have been similar to the ferocious Bobbitt worms of today, which lie in wait in sandy seafloor burrows with antennas protruding to sense passersby.
Although soft-bodied, the worms possess sharp and powerful jaws that can slice a fish in two.
“After 20 million years, it’s not possible to say whether this was made by an ancestor of the Bobbitt worm or another predatory worm that worked in more or less the same way,” said Ludvig Lowemark, a professor at National Taiwan University’s geosciences department. “There’s huge variation in Bobbitt worm behavior, but this seems very similar to the shallow water worms that reach out, grab fish and pull them down.”
Bobbit worms, or Eunice aphroditois, take their names from the John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt case, in which the latter — after years of physical and sexual abuse — cut off the former’s penis with a kitchen knife.
Lowemark and his colleagues discovered the fossilized lair and others like it while studying 20 million-year-old sedimentary rock on the northeastern coast.
The burrows are strengthened with mucus and are more resilient to weathering, meaning they sometimes protrude from the fine sandstone rock faces.
The research team was initially mystified by the fossils, but gradually converged on a likely suspect.
At the top of the 3cm-wide burrows they noticed a distinctive pattern that looked like several inverted funnels stacked on top of each other. This gave the opening of the lair a feathered appearance in cross-section.
Having ruled out other burrowing creatures, such as shrimp, and marks left by stingrays that blast the seabed with water jets to expose cowering prey, the scientists concluded that the feathered entrance to the lair was caused by a hunting strategy similar to the Bobbitt worm’s.
When the worms pull their prey down into their lair, the top of the burrow collapses and the worms have to rebuild it before ambushing their next meal.
“This results in the stack of cone-in-cone structures that form the ‘feathers’ around the uppermost part of the tube,” Lowemark said.
In an article in Scientific Report, the researchers describe 319 such shallow water burrows preserved in 20 million-year-old sandstone in New Taipei City’s Yehliu Geopark and on the nearby Badouzi promontory, suggesting that the local seafloor was colonized with the beasts.
The trace fossil burrows, named Pennichnus formosae, are vertical for the top meter, then run horizontal for another meter or so, perhaps because deeper sediment is harder to burrow into, and the water there is less oxygenated.
Bobbitt worms breathe by absorbing oxygen through their skin.
The researchers hoped the burrows might contain fossilized remains of prey or the worms themselves, but have found none so far.
One possible reason is that burrowing worms often inject their feces into the water and let it drift away, spreading bone fragments from past meals far and wide, Lowemark said.
Lowemark harbors a dream to one day study Bobbitt worms in the wild.
“They are impressive animals,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to snorkel too close if you find one.”
A series of discussions on the legacy of martial law and authoritarianism are to be held at the Taipei International Book Exhibition this month, featuring findings and analysis by the Transitional Justice Commission. The commission and publisher Book Republic organized the series, entitled “Escaping the Nation’s Labyrinth of Memory: What Authoritarian Symbols and Records Can Tell Us,” to help people navigate narratives through textual analysis and comparisons with other nations. The four-day series is to begin on Thursday next week with a discussion between commission Chairwoman Yang Tsui (楊翠), Polish-language translator Lin Wei-yun (林蔚昀), and Polish author and artist Pawel Gorecki comparing
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
‘EFFECTIVE DETERRENCE’: If the Biden administration suspends arms sales to Taiwan, the military could still ready a nimble fighting force for defense, an analyst said The “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” last week sparked debate among analysts after US President Donald Trump declassified the document 20 years ahead of schedule. Trump on Tuesday last week released the document that had governed US strategic action in the region since the US leader approved its use in 2018. The document, which outlines US priorities in the region, emphasizes the importance of defending Taiwan against military aggression and facilitating the country’s development of asymmetric strategies and capabilities. The overall directive of the document is for the US to prevent China from establishing sustained air and sea dominance inside the first
MOVING OUT: A former professor said that rent and early education costs in Taipei are the nation’s highest, which makes it difficult for young people to start families The population of Taipei last year fell to the lowest in 23 years due to high rent, more transportation options and the expansion of northern cities into a single metropolis, academics and city officials said on Monday. Data released this month by the Ministry of the Interior showed that the capital was home to 2,602,418 people last year, down 42,623 from 2019. The decline is second only to 1993, when the population fell by 42,828 people, while Taipei’s population was the lowest it has been since 1997. Taipei saw the biggest drop among the six special municipalities, while Taoyuan led the group in