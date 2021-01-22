MOFA lauds pro-Taiwan EU bills

Staff writer, with CNA





The European Parliament on Wednesday passed two resolutions in support of Taiwan, for the first time encouraging EU members to update their policies on exchanges with the nation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement expressed its gratitude to the parliament for its acknowledgment of Taiwan’s democracy in the resolutions on European security and defense policy, as well as foreign and security policy.

The resolutions encourage EU members to “revisit their engagement policies with Taiwan” and to work with like-minded international partners “to protect democratic Taiwan from foreign threats,” the ministry said.

The two resolutions reiterate that the EU has been closely monitoring the situation in the Taiwan Strait and express concern over “China’s increasingly provocative military maneuvers aimed at Taiwan,” the ministry said.

The resolutions call on both sides to resolve their differences through peaceful means, it added.

In terms of Taiwan’s inclusion in WHO activities, the resolutions urge EU members to support its “meaningful and pragmatic participation as an observer” to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

As an important nation in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan would continue to enhance relations with like-minded partners, including the EU, to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, the ministry said.