Public warned about hot springs in chilly weather

SHOCK TO SYSTEM: The Health Promotion Administration said people should not spend more than 15 minutes in hot water, as it could trigger a heart attack or stroke

The public should be cautious when visiting hot springs or taking hot baths in chilly weather, the Health Promotion Administration said on Friday.

Administration officials said that hot springs are more popular during cold weather, while adding that care must be taken.

People at hot springs should not spend more than 15 minutes in the water and should rise slowly, as blood vessels in hot water expand, causing a drop in blood pressure, which could cause them to faint if they climb out of the water too quickly, the officials said.

People should frequently hydrate before and after they spend time in hot springs, they added.

Those with diabetes, hypertension or hyperlipidemia should be especially careful about the temperature of the water, they said.

People should not go in water that exceeds 40°C, or rapidly switch between hot and cold water, which causes blood vessels to suddenly expand and contract, possibly inducing a heart attack or stroke, the officials said.

People with diabetes can easily be burned, as they are often less sensitive to temperatures due to damaged sensory nerves, they said.

Soaking in hot springs after a meal should be avoided, as alcohol and spicy foods combined with the hot temperature can increase the heart rate, sometimes leading to a heart attack or stroke, they said.

People should seek their doctor’s advice before visiting a hot spring and should never go to a hot spring alone, they added.

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday said that chilly weather is expected throughout Taiwan today and tomorrow, with nighttime temperatures falling considerably from daytime temperatures.

In related news, Da Chien General Hospital vice dean Tsai Chien-tsung (蔡建宗) on Friday said that Miaoli’s Da Chien General Hospital and Wei Kung Hospital admitted 12 people for carbon monoxide poisoning over the past 15 days.

The people were given hyperbaric oxygen therapy and have recovered, the hospitals said.

Carbon monoxide prevents the conjoining of hemoglobin and oxygen, leading to a lower oxygen concentration in the bloodstream, Tsai said.

Those with less severe cases of carbon monoxide poisoning can experience mild vertigo or dizziness, while severe cases can cause nausea and sleepiness, and the most severe cases can lead to a loss of consciousness, he added.

Carbon monoxide is generated when fuel in a machine — such as a vehicle or heater — is not completely burned, said Wu Jen-chuan (吳人權), a physician at Wei Kung Hospital.

The gas is colorless and odorless, leading many to be exposed without realizing it, Wu added.

