Military inks US deal for SuperCobra spare parts

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of National Defense has signed a NT$339.24 million (US$11.91 million) contract with the US to maintain the army’s Bell AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopters, public information on the government’s procurement platform showed.

The contract was signed by a military delegation and the American Institute in Taiwan to secure spare parts and technical support for the army’s AH-1Ws until Sept. 30, 2027, an official said yesterday on condition of anonymity.

The military is replacing the AH-1W with the AH-1Z Viper, but is concerned over potential safety issues such structural aging, even though the legacy fleet’s operational readiness is satisfactory, the official said.

A Bell AH-1W SuperCobra attack helicopter is parked on the Hung-jen Junior High School sports field in Nantou County’s Puli Township on Nov. 4 last year. Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Taipei Times

Some parts are no longer manufactured since the US Marine Corp decommissioned its last AH-1W in October last year, the official said.

Taiwan bought a three-and-a-half year supply of parts for NT$1.46 billion in 2019, which would last until the middle of next year, the official said.

Taiwan bought 42 AH-1Ws in 1992 and another batch of 21 in 1997, although two aircraft were lost due to accidents.

The AH-1Ws are deployed by two attack helicopter squadrons of the 602nd Air Cavalry Brigade.