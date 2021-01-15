Taiwan would provide medical assistance to people if complications arise from taking Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday.
Deputy MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) made the remarks in response to media queries amid reports that China-based Taiwanese businesspeople were facing pressure from Beijing to be vaccinated for free under its program.
“No Taiwanese businesspeople wanted to get that vaccine,” a source told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on condition of anonymity. “China makes forms that Taiwanese businesspeople have to fill out. After they fill out the form, it half-forces them to take the Chinese vaccine.”
The council is “paying close attention” to the situation and would ensure that Taiwanese receive medical care should their health be compromised in China, Chiu said.
Taiwanese working in China should weigh the risk of vaccines carefully and take all precautions to protect their health, he said.
When asked whether the government would set up a “travel bubble” for the Lunar New Year holiday for people who have received a Chinese vaccine, Chiu said: “This is not the time to think about” traveling.
The council would comply with measures set up by the Central Epidemic Command Center, he said.
Commenting on Hong Kong, Chiu condemned the arrest of lawyer Daniel Wong (黃國桐) and 10 other dissidents under the National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory.
“The international community is concerned with the authorities’ conduct, which has been harmful to human rights,” he said. “Instead of resorting to ever harsher repression, the path to maintaining tranquility and prosperity in Hong Kong is to deal with people’s wishes with reason and tolerance.”
Meanwhile, the council marked the 30th year of its founding with a Facebook post, saying that its birthday wish is for “the relationship across the Taiwan Strait to be one of mutual trust, benefit, prosperity and peace.”
Beijing should face reality and change its attitude toward cross-strait ties, Chiu said.
The council has not planned any events to mark the anniversary due to concerns about the pandemic, he said.
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains