Taiwan’s first low-orbit communications satellite would be launched by 2025, and the government has budgeted NT$4 billion (US$140.62 million) for its development, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said yesterday.
The Beyond 5G communications satellite would be jointly developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Wu told a news conference in Taipei.
The program seeks to help local companies make inroads into the emerging low-orbit satellite communications industry, led by US rocket supplier SpaceX’s Starlink program, he said.
Photo: Yang Mian-chieh, Taipei Times
Taiwan’s semiconductor, information and communications technology developers are competitive on the global stage and could pave the way for local firms to supply key components, modules and subsystems to communications satellites and related applications, Wu said.
The Beyond 5G’s launch might be conducted by a foreign entity, he added.
National Space Organization Director-General Lin Chun-liang (林俊良) said that his agency, which is part of the science ministry, would work with the economic ministry’s Industrial Technology Research Institute and Industrial Development Bureau on the program.
The institute would develop the satellite’s communications payload, while the space organization is in charge of the development of the satellite’s mechanical components and ground station control, Lin said.
After the satellite is launched, the government would encourage local firms to get involved in the development of six other communications satellites, he added.
The space organization is supporting three CubeSat programs developed by local researchers, Wu said.
The Ionospheric Dynamics Explorer and Attitude Subsystem Satellite, developed by National Central University, and the YuSat, developed by National Taiwan Ocean University and local firms, would be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday next week, Wu said.
The NutSat, developed by National Formosa University, is scheduled to be launched in June, Wu said.
The three CubeSats have already been delivered to the US, Lin said.
In related news, the science ministry said it has submitted a space development draft bill for review to the Executive Yuan.
The science ministry is seeking to upgrade the space organization and outsource it from the National Applied Research Laboratories, which is also governed by the ministry, Wu said.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and