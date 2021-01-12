A new system requiring that all closed investigations on national security violations be forwarded to the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office is to take effect next month.
Hopefully it will give the prosecutorial system more efficient means to identify Chinese espionage and establish countermeasures, Chief High Prosecutor Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) said.
Tai Wen-liang (戴文亮), executive secretary of the Prosecution of Severe National Security and Social Order Offenses Section, would lead efforts to review and analyze all offenses, seeking to link individuals, places, modi operandi and cash flow, Hsing said on Friday.
A lack of interdepartmental communication resulted in each agency focusing only on cases involving itself, but if agencies worked together, it would be easier to judge whether cases are individual incidents, or parts of a greater, more organized case, Hsing said.
The section would also alert agencies to areas in which they could improve, and prosecute civil servants if they have contravened the law, he added.
A prosecutor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that district prosecutors’ offices are bound by law not to share information on cases pertaining to national security, adding that there is a necessity for the High Prosecutors’ Office to step in and coordinate investigations.
By law, the High Prosecutors’ Office can only investigate crimes regarding sedition or foreign espionage under the Criminal Code, while the district prosecutors’ offices are tasked with investigating and prosecuting national security cases in breach of other laws, including the six national security laws, the Anti-Infiltration Act (反滲透法) and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).
As most sentences handed out for contravening these laws are less than three years in prison, if the prosecutor concludes the case without indicting the individual, the case does not have to be forwarded to the next prosecution level.
A seminar last month discussed the judicial and prosecutorial processes for national security cases, and why those found guilty received a far lighter sentence than expected, even when definitive information had been given to prosecutors.
Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), who attended the seminar, said that national security and information security teams should consider working more closely with the judiciary, especially on matters of presenting information as evidence and how to present such evidence in court.
The six national security laws are the Criminal Code, the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍刑法), the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), the Trade Secrets Act (營業祕密法) and the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法).
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains