The government should hold a public hearing on the issuance of electronic identification cards (eIDs) and stipulate a specific law to regulate them before requiring people to replace their paper identification cards with them, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
The eIDs would combine the functions of an identification card with those of a Citizen Digital Certificate, the Ministry of the Interior has said.
The ministry was scheduled this month to allow residents in Hsinchu City to switch to eIDs as a trial before issuing them nationwide. However, the Hsinchu City Government halted the trial on the grounds that it needs to protect its residents’ information.
Photo: CNA
To dismiss public concerns over potential information security breaches, the ministry said that the government would only issue eIDs nationwide when it is fully prepared to handle security issues.
The mandate to switch to eIDs could be against the Constitution, New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) told a media conference, adding that the policy would be executed on a weak legal basis.
Countries such as Estonia, Germany and Japan have specific laws covering the enforcement of their eID policies, but the ministry insisted on using the House Registration Act (戶籍法) as the basis for implementing such a policy, Chen said.
This shows that the ministry lacks awareness about information security and the legal implications that could arise after the policy is executed, Chen said, adding that the government should stipulate a specific law to regulate the use of data on eIDs and host a public hearing as soon as possible to compile opinions on the policy from all parties.
Discussions at the hearing should also be shared with the public, Chen added.
If the government insists on enforcing the policy, it should clearly inform the public of the risks of using eIDs, as well as ways of protecting themselves from information security breaches.
Chou Kuan-ju (周冠汝), who specializes in human rights issues in the digital age at the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, said that a specific law would prevent the government from frivolously collecting personal data using the eIDs.
An independent agency should also be established to thoroughly enforce the law, Chou said.
As people cannot choose to not switch to eIDs and have to bear the risks themselves, the ministry should re-evaluate the necessity of enforcing such a policy, respect people’s rights on how their data are used and give people the option of switching to a chipless identification card, Chou said.
Central Engraving and Printing Plant vice president Yu Jiu-sheng (喻家聲) said that its personnel and facilities received ISO-27001 and BS10012 certifications to prepare for the trial this month.
Chips that are to be implanted in the eIDs would be handled based on high standards set by the ministry, Yu said, adding that all chips delivered to the plant would be locked and data cannot be stored on them.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains