The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Research Institute has invited the public to participate in a project to map the nation’s remaining “giant trees.”
A researcher has challenged people to find a tree taller than the current record holder, which is a 79.1m Taiwanese cypress in the mountains of Hsinchu County.
The program, called “Tree Finder,” is a collaboration between the institute and National Cheng Kung University to locate Taiwan’s tallest trees by using lidar technology, institute researcher Hsu Chia-chun (徐嘉君) said on Jan. 2.
Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture Forestry Research Institute
“We have lidar scanning equipment on aircraft used in flights over Taiwan’s mountainous regions, as well as used to calibrate the collected data on tree measurements. This has enabled us to identify 272 trees that are more than 65 meters tall, the tallest of which is 79.1 meters,” Hsu said.
The tree, dubbed the “Taoshan sacred tree” (桃山神木), is of the indigenous Taiwania cryptomerioides cypress species.
“Each preliminary ‘giant tree’ measurement requires thousands of 3D point-cloud data points from lidar, but it still has an error range of about 10 meters. So field work is needed by our teams to locate the tree and take measurements on site,” she added.
Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture Forestry Research Institute
“It is really hard work, as most of these [trees] are located in remote areas, and it would take [teams] more than 10 days to just cut the undergrowth to make a trail to reach them,” she said.
Taiwan’s development began relatively late, so it still has well-preserved primary forest stands, Hu said.
This, combined with the nation being in a subtropical zone with high biodiversity, “has enabled Taiwan to become the only country in East Asia that still has giant trees in its mountains,” she said.
Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture Forestry Research Institute
“Only a few places in the world have forest stands of more than 70 meters. Taiwan is one of these few places and the only one in East Asia,” she said.
Taiwan’s forestry protection has been praised by many foreign scientists, Hsu said.
“They have said that Taiwan’s forests are among the best-protected in the world,” as it is rare for highly developed countries to retain their native old-growth forests, and some experts have touted Taiwan as the “New Zealand of the tropics,” she said.
Hsu said she cannot be certain which tree would be the tallest one.
“Nature is always unpredictable,” she said, adding that she wants to find out if Taiwan has trees taller than 80m, “but cannot be sure about it, as the Taoshan sacred tree could turn out to be the nation’s tallest.”
Her team used forest growth models and applied calculations to identify likely giant trees.
They then removed those located on mountain slopes of more than 70 degrees to come up with 54,415 images that are likely to contain giant trees, she said.
The images would be uploaded to www.no1tree.tw for the public to participate in the program.
“Each image needs to be verified by three people who would visually check the likelihood of trees of more than 65 meters,” Hsu said.
If a candidate is found, forestry teams would take an on-site measurement to verify it as a giant tree, she said.
“We will need at least 150,000 people to join the effort,” Hsu added.
She invited people to register on the Web site to help map the distribution of giant trees and “establish the tallest tree in Taiwan.”
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
INFECTED TRAVELER: A Vietnamese worker who left Taiwan last week stayed with other migrant workers in a quarantine facility in Vietnam, but they were not infected Seven people would be tested for COVID-19 after contact tracing found that they had come into contact with a Vietnamese woman who tested positive for the disease after returning to Vietnam last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. It also reported three new imported COVID-19 cases. Vietnamese health authorities on Saturday reported that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on a flight from Taiwan on Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, yesterday said she is a migrant worker in her 30s who had been in Taiwan since