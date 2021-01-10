People who have cases of lung cancer in their family should ask their doctor for regular screenings, as the survival rate for lung cancer that is detected early is nearly 100 percent, a researcher at National Taiwan University said.
The remarks came after Taipei City Councilor Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君) on Monday underwent surgery to remove tissue from her lungs believed to be cancerous. She was discharged on Friday.
Before her surgery, Chung wrote on Facebook that her mother and one of her aunts had died from lung cancer.
Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times
University Cancer Center Chen Chin-hsing (陳晉興) said that people with similar family histories should ask their doctor for screenings for lung nodules — which in most cases are benign, but can be malignant — or signs of other kinds of cancer spreading to the lungs.
“This could be determined through a biopsy,” Chen said.
Especially non-solid nodules, of which 80 percent are malignant, are an indicator of lung cancer, as they often precede cancerous growth, he said.
Nodules less than 5mm in diameter usually do not require surgery, but should be monitored regularly, he said.
Surgery is usually required if nodules grow to more than 8mm, he added.
“When lung nodules are detected early, usually within five years of their appearance, the survival rate is close to 100 percent,” Chen said. “The survival rate for those with nodules of less than 30mm, which have not spread through the lymphatic system, is about 90 percent.”
“If nodules in the lungs grow to 40mm, the rate falls to 60 to 70 percent,” Chen added.
However, if lung cancer spreads to the lymph nodes on both sides of the chest, both lungs and the other organs, the survival rate drops to 15 percent to 20 percent, he added.
The National Health Insurance since June last year subsidizes lung screenings for high-risk groups, including long-term smokers and people with cases of lung cancer in their family.
Health Promotion Administration officials have said that the subsidized low-dose computed tomography is the best tool to detect early-stage lung cancer, allowing physicians to start treatment at a stage with a high likelihood of recovery.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and