Enoch Wu (吳怡農), one of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) rising stars, yesterday registered for the race to head its Taipei chapter, with the vote scheduled for Jan. 31.
The post has been vacant for about six months and is considered crucial to the DPP’s campaign in next year’s Taipei mayoral and city councilor elections.
Taipei is considered a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), although Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) ran as an independent and is now chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
In last year’s legislative elections, Wu was the DPP’s candidate in Taipei’s 3rd Electoral Districts of Zhongshan-Northern Songshan (中山-松山), which incumbent KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) won by a narrow margin.
Surrounded by the press, Wu, the deputy chief executive officer of the New Frontier Foundation, yesterday morning filled out the registration papers at the DPP Taipei chapter office.
He is viewed as a strong potential contender for the Taipei mayoral race next year.
“It is too early to talk about the 2022 Taipei mayoral election,” Wu said, adding that if he is elected DPP Taipei chapter chairman, his main goal would be to lead the party in winning a majority of the councilor seats in next year’s elections.
“The 2022 election is definitely a big challenge. We have much work to do at the grassroots level, to enhance links and better communication with civic groups, to increase party membership and bolster support in Taipei, and to promote a more efficient party administration,” he said.
Wu’s father is Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Nai-teh (吳乃德), who had participated in the publication of Formosa Magazine in the early years of Taiwan’s democracy movement.
He is also a nephew of Wu Nai-jen (吳乃仁), a former DPP secretary-general who headed the party’s New Tide faction.
Another candidate for the Taipei chapter post is former Taipei city councilor Yen Sheng-kuan (顏聖冠), who is the daughter of former DPP Legislator Yen Chin-fu (顏錦福).
Wu met with party leaders in the past few days and has been endorsed by former Taipei chapter chairman Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國).
He kept mum when asked if he had met and received the backing of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
“Running for DPP Taipei chapter chairperson office was not part of my plan ... but I have heard from many respected elders and friends about their high expectations for the DPP’s growth and development,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “It is an honor to have this opportunity to work together and strive for the future.”
If he wins, he would focus on building party solidarity, as well as promoting progress and innovation, he wrote.
“It is my hope for society to see that people from all kinds of background can engage in party affairs, and see that the DPP is an open-minded party that is full of diversity,” he said.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location